In Case You Missed It: July 22, 2022

Training Camp Looms
The highly-anticipated event is finally here. Bucs' training camp will commence on Wednesday, July 27th. The foundation for the 2022 season will be forged on the practice fields at the AdventHealth Training Center. As the ranks are trimmed from 90 to 53 prior to the start of the regular season, players will battle to cement a spot on the coveted NFL roster. From installs and positional drills to one-on-one matchups, all will provide the first real glimpse at the answers to a plethora of questions raised throughout the 2022 offseason. The Buccaneers will embark on a quest for another title, navigating one of the toughest schedules in history. The work begins now.
Each of the club's first 10 practices will begin at 8:30 in the morning; the final two – joint practices with the Miami Dolphins – will start at 10:00 a.m. All 12 practices are scheduled to be held on the outdoor practice fields, featuring covered bleachers for fans in attendance. The level of contact will gradually ramp up per league mandate, with the first practice featuring full pads and contact taking place on August 1. The two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on August 10 and 11 will serve as a prequel to the team's preseason clash at Raymond James Stadium on August 13. Mark your calendars. Football has arrived.
Here is the full listing of dates for Tampa Bay's 2022 training camp:
- Wednesday, July 27 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
- Thursday, July 28 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 10:15 a.m.
- Friday, July 29 (Open to Stadium Club Members): 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Saturday, July 30 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Monday, August 1 (Military Day at Training Camp presented by USAA): 8:30 – 10:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 2 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 3 (Community Impact Day at Training Camp): 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.
- Friday, August 5 (Closed Practice)
- Sunday, August 6 (Open to Stadium Club Members): 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, August 7 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 9 (Women of Red Day at Training Camp): 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 10 (Joint Practice with Miami Dolphins): 10:00 – 12:30 p.m.
- Thursday, August 11 (Joint Practice with Miami Dolphins): 10:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Top 10 Madden 23 Defensive Linemen Ratings (Strength): Vita Vea
Buccaneers' nose tackle Vita Vea bulldozes offensive linemen and effortlessly splits double-teams, garnering his placement in the Top-10 Madden 23 compilation in the 'Strength' category. Vea landed at No. 2 (98 overall) for his domination at the point of attack. Vea has the tools to stay on the field for passing downs - a rarity for interior defensive linemen of his size. He possesses the sneaky athleticism to penetrate in a one-gap, but is strong enough to produce in a two-gap. Vea is the anchor of the Buccaneers' defensive line and sets the tone up front. He frees up other defenders to make tackles and although he may not light up the stat sheet, Vea's play does not go unnoticed.
Top 10 Madden 23 Linebacker Ratings (Tackle): Lavonte David
Buccaneers' cornerstone defender Lavonte David is a textbook tackler, with form warranting a highlight clip. He comes in at No. 8 (93 overall) in the Madden 23 'Tackle' category for linebackers. He takes effective pursuit angles, consistently bringing his target to the ground. David seals the edge, outpacing rushers to the perimeter. No. 54 excels in coverage, neutralizing the backfield and elevating Tampa Bay's defense. With a blend of speed and instinctual play, David imposes his will on the turf. In eight of his 10 career seasons in Tampa Bay, David has eclipsed the 100-yard tackle marker. As one of the top coverage linebackers in the game, it is no surprise to see his name crack the esteemed rundown.
Top Photo Galleries of the Week:
T Donovan Smith, his family, and Team Reporter Casey Phillips visit The Florida Aquarium in Tampa.
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 rookie media day.
Offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs and Aaron Stinnie, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Reporter Casey Phillips take part in a magic show.
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Reporter Casey Phillips go to Busch Gardens.