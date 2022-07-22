In Case You Missed It: July 22, 2022

Training Camp Looms

The highly-anticipated event is finally here. Bucs' training camp will commence on Wednesday, July 27th. The foundation for the 2022 season will be forged on the practice fields at the AdventHealth Training Center. As the ranks are trimmed from 90 to 53 prior to the start of the regular season, players will battle to cement a spot on the coveted NFL roster. From installs and positional drills to one-on-one matchups, all will provide the first real glimpse at the answers to a plethora of questions raised throughout the 2022 offseason. The Buccaneers will embark on a quest for another title, navigating one of the toughest schedules in history. The work begins now.

Each of the club's first 10 practices will begin at 8:30 in the morning; the final two – joint practices with the Miami Dolphins – will start at 10:00 a.m. All 12 practices are scheduled to be held on the outdoor practice fields, featuring covered bleachers for fans in attendance. The level of contact will gradually ramp up per league mandate, with the first practice featuring full pads and contact taking place on August 1. The two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on August 10 and 11 will serve as a prequel to the team's preseason clash at Raymond James Stadium on August 13. Mark your calendars. Football has arrived.

Here is the full listing of dates for Tampa Bay's 2022 training camp:

Wednesday, July 27 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, July 28 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 10:15 a.m.

Friday, July 29 (Open to Stadium Club Members): 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 30 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Monday, August 1 (Military Day at Training Camp presented by USAA): 8:30 – 10:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3 (Community Impact Day at Training Camp): 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Friday, August 5 (Closed Practice)

Sunday, August 6 (Open to Stadium Club Members): 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, August 7 (Open to Season Pass Members): 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 9 (Women of Red Day at Training Camp): 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, August 10 (Joint Practice with Miami Dolphins): 10:00 – 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 11 (Joint Practice with Miami Dolphins): 10:00 – 12:30 p.m.

