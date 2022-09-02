Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: September 2, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers’ previous week as the regular season looms, including additional roster moves and Logan Ryan’s community initiative

Sep 02, 2022 at 08:57 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

220826_TR_Departure_040
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday Roster Moves

Following a brief stint away from the team, the Buccaneers re-signed Logan Ryan. Ryan had been released on Tuesday afternoon in the mandated league-wide cutdown to 53 players as part of a roster maneuver. The Bucs opened a roster spot for the move by placing Ryan Jensen on injured reserve. Ryan's temporary release allowed the Buccaneers to have Jensen on the initial cut to 53, conserving the option of Jensen's return from injured reserve during the 2022 season. Additionally, Tampa Bay signed cornerback Anthony Chesley to the team's practice squad and reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., who was waived (injured) by the team on August 25. "He's got good foot quickness; he's got good transition," Todd Bowles said on his impressions of Anthony Chesley. "[He's] a guy we were looking at early on and we'd like to see him. We thought he'd upgrade us on the practice squad – we'll see if he can get better."

Pick Your Poison

It is no secret that the Buccaneers are loaded at receiver with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (recovering from knee injury), Julio Jones and Russell Gage Jr. With arguably the best unit in the league, defenses will have to pick their poison on Sundays. If defensive coordinators opt to try and neutralize a player by doubling with two defenders, that will create favorable matchups for the other receivers to emerge. With the firepower at receiver in Byron Leftwich's arsenal including pass-catching tight end Cam Brate and dynamic rookie running back, Rachaad White, defenses will likely play more zone coverage to force everything underneath to prevent getting gashed downfield. "Pick your poison is kind of how we see it," Russell Gage stated on the receiving corps. "We know we're probably going to see a lot of zone and things like that. It's probably one of the best groups maybe ever, so we're excited to get out there and play as a group." The ceiling for Tom Brady's cast members in 2022 is limitless.

Logan Ryan Promotes Animal Adoption

Bucs' safety Logan Ryan and quarterback Tom Brady were joined by their families to volunteer at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Wednesday to promote animal adoption, in collaboration with Ryan's foundation, Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF). RARF was founded in 2017 and has expanded to amplify animal adoption, by providing educational and financial resources nationwide. Since the foundation's inception, the Ryan's have featured thousands of animals to help them find forever homes and have contributed over $250,000 to the animal rescue community through grants and private donations. To learn more about pet adoption or information on local shelters, go to https://www.rarf.org/

Top Stories of the Weeks:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

View the Bucs 2022 Roster in Photos 

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 53-man roster.

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
1 / 53

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Giovani Bernard
2 / 53

Running Back Giovani Bernard

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
3 / 53

Quarterback Tom Brady

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Cameron Brate
4 / 53

Tight End Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt
5 / 53

Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Punter Jake Camarda
6 / 53

Punter Jake Camarda

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden
7 / 53

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Lavonte David
8 / 53

Inside Linebacker Lavonte David

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Carlton Davis III
9 / 53

Cornerback Carlton Davis III

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Jamel Dean
10 / 53

Cornerback Jamel Dean

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Dee Delaney
11 / 53

Cornerback Dee Delaney

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Mike Edwards
12 / 53

Safety Mike Edwards

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Mike Evans
13 / 53

Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi
14 / 53

Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Leonard Fournette
15 / 53

Running Back Leonard Fournette

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Blaine Gabbert
16 / 53

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Russell Gage
17 / 53

Wide Receiver Russell Gage

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Luke Goedeke
18 / 53

Guard Luke Goedeke

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman William Gholston
19 / 53

Defensive Lineman William Gholston

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
20 / 53

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey
21 / 53

Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Logan Hall
22 / 53

Defensive Lineman Logan Hall

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks
23 / 53

Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson
24 / 53

Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Julio Jones
25 / 53

Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Ko Kieft
26 / 53

Tight End Ko Kieft

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Nick Leverett
27 / 53

Guard Nick Leverett

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Shaq Mason
28 / 53

Guard Shaq Mason

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Zyon McCollum
29 / 53

Cornerback Zyon McCollum

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Scotty Miller
30 / 53

Wide Receiver Scotty Miller

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting
31 / 53

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib
32 / 53

Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Keanu Neal
33 / 53

Safety Keanu Neal

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson
34 / 53

Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches
35 / 53

Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor
36 / 53

Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Cade Otton
37 / 53

Tight End Cade Otton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman
38 / 53

Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Kyle Rudolph
39 / 53

Tight End Kyle Rudolph

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Logan Ryan
40 / 53

Safety Logan Ryan

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith
41 / 53

Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kicker Ryan Succop
42 / 53

Kicker Ryan Succop

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Kyle Trask
43 / 53

Quarterback Kyle Trask

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Long Snapper Zach Triner
44 / 53

Long Snapper Zach Triner

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
45 / 53

Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn
46 / 53

Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Tackle Vita Vea
47 / 53

Defensive Tackle Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Brandon Walton
48 / 53

Tackle Brandon Walton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Tackle Josh Wells
49 / 53

Offensive Tackle Josh Wells

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Devin White
50 / 53

Inside Linebacker Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Rachaad White
51 / 53

Running Back Rachaad White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
52 / 53

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Tristan Wirfs
53 / 53

Tackle Tristan Wirfs

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

View the Bucs 2022 Practice Squad

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Practice Squad.

Outside Linebacker Genard Avery
1 / 14

Outside Linebacker Genard Avery

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Dylan Cook
2 / 14

Tackle Dylan Cook

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Don Gardner
3 / 14

Cornerback Don Gardner

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr.
4 / 14

Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr.

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Mike Greene
5 / 14

Defensive Lineman Mike Greene

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Ryan Griffin
6 / 14

Quarterback Ryan Griffin

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End JJ Howland
7 / 14

Tight End JJ Howland

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Patrick Laird
8 / 14

Running Back Patrick Laird

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard John Molchon
9 / 14

Guard John Molchon

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon
10 / 14

Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell
11 / 14

Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat
12 / 14

Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins
13 / 14

Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Nolan Turner
14 / 14

Safety Nolan Turner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tampa Bay Chamber’s Cannon Fire & Cocktails with Tom Brady, Todd Bowles & Jason Licht |  Gallery  

View photos of the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works.

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Set up photos before the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Set up photos before the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Set up photos before the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Set up photos before the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Set up photos before the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Set up photos before the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Check-in stations during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Check-in stations during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Check-in stations during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Check-in stations during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Check-in stations during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Check-in stations during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Fans with Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Captain Fear during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Mayor Jane Castor during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Mayor Jane Castor during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Mayor Jane Castor during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Mayor Jane Castor during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and Mayor Jane Castor during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and Mayor Jane Castor during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Chamber, Chair-Elect Brian Butler during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Chamber, Chair-Elect Brian Butler during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Chamber, Chair-Elect Brian Butler during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Chamber, Chair-Elect Brian Butler during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Chamber, Chair-Elect Brian Butler during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Chamber, Chair-Elect Brian Butler during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, and Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, and Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, and Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, and Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht and Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht and Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, and Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, and Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, and Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, and Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, General Manager Jason Licht, Head Coach Todd Bowles, and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer, General Manager Jason Licht, Head Coach Todd Bowles, and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 86

TAMPA, FL - August 30, 2022 - Raffle prize winners during the Tampa Bay Chamber's Cannon Fire & Cocktails event at Armature Works. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Best Photos From Buccaneers vs. Colts | Preseason Week 3

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 3 Preseason matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Bucs vs. Colts
1 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
2 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

198 bucs v indy
3 / 100
Bucs vs. Colts
4 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
5 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
6 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
7 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
8 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
9 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
10 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
11 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
12 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
13 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
14 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
15 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
16 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
17 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
18 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
19 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
20 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
21 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
22 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
23 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
24 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
25 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
26 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
27 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
28 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
29 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
30 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
31 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
32 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
33 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
34 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
35 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs Colts
36 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
37 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
38 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
39 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
40 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
41 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
42 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
43 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
44 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
45 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
46 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
47 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
48 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
49 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
50 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
51 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
52 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
53 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
54 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
55 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
56 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
57 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
58 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
59 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
60 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
61 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
62 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
63 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
64 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
65 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
66 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
67 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
68 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
69 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
70 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
71 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
72 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
73 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
74 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
75 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
76 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
77 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
78 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
79 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
80 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
81 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
82 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

295 bucs v indy
83 / 100
292 bucs v indy
84 / 100
Bucs vs Colts
85 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
86 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
87 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
88 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
89 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
90 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
91 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
92 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
93 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
94 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
95 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
96 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
97 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
98 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
99 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
100 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Videos of the Week:

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed it: August 26, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' last week of training camp including Rachaad White's one-handed grab and Logan Ryan's canine initiative

news

In Case You Missed It: August 19, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the preseason including joint practices with the Tennessee Titans and the re-signing of Carl Nassib

news

In Case You Missed It: August 12, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during training camp including joint practices with the Miami Dolphins

news

In Case You Missed It: August 5, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during training camp including the return of Chris Godwin and community outreach initiatives

news

In Case You Missed It: July 30, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during training camp including the addition of wide receiver Julio Jones and tight end Kyle Rudolph

news

In Case You Missed It: July 22, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason as training camp approaches including notable dates and Madden 23 ratings

news

In Case You Missed It: July 15, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason as training camp approaches.

news

In Case You Missed It: July 1, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason.

news

In Case You Missed It: June 24, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason.

news

In Case You Missed It: June 17, 2022

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Tampa Bay Buccaneer players shift their focus to off-the-field initiatives.

news

In Case You Missed It: June 10, 2022

Top news from the Bucs' previous week during the bustling offseason.

Advertising