In Case You Missed It: September 2, 2022

Thursday Roster Moves
Following a brief stint away from the team, the Buccaneers re-signed Logan Ryan. Ryan had been released on Tuesday afternoon in the mandated league-wide cutdown to 53 players as part of a roster maneuver. The Bucs opened a roster spot for the move by placing Ryan Jensen on injured reserve. Ryan's temporary release allowed the Buccaneers to have Jensen on the initial cut to 53, conserving the option of Jensen's return from injured reserve during the 2022 season. Additionally, Tampa Bay signed cornerback Anthony Chesley to the team's practice squad and reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., who was waived (injured) by the team on August 25. "He's got good foot quickness; he's got good transition," Todd Bowles said on his impressions of Anthony Chesley. "[He's] a guy we were looking at early on and we'd like to see him. We thought he'd upgrade us on the practice squad – we'll see if he can get better."
Pick Your Poison
It is no secret that the Buccaneers are loaded at receiver with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (recovering from knee injury), Julio Jones and Russell Gage Jr. With arguably the best unit in the league, defenses will have to pick their poison on Sundays. If defensive coordinators opt to try and neutralize a player by doubling with two defenders, that will create favorable matchups for the other receivers to emerge. With the firepower at receiver in Byron Leftwich's arsenal including pass-catching tight end Cam Brate and dynamic rookie running back, Rachaad White, defenses will likely play more zone coverage to force everything underneath to prevent getting gashed downfield. "Pick your poison is kind of how we see it," Russell Gage stated on the receiving corps. "We know we're probably going to see a lot of zone and things like that. It's probably one of the best groups maybe ever, so we're excited to get out there and play as a group." The ceiling for Tom Brady's cast members in 2022 is limitless.
Logan Ryan Promotes Animal Adoption
Bucs' safety Logan Ryan and quarterback Tom Brady were joined by their families to volunteer at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Wednesday to promote animal adoption, in collaboration with Ryan's foundation, Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF). RARF was founded in 2017 and has expanded to amplify animal adoption, by providing educational and financial resources nationwide. Since the foundation's inception, the Ryan's have featured thousands of animals to help them find forever homes and have contributed over $250,000 to the animal rescue community through grants and private donations. To learn more about pet adoption or information on local shelters, go to https://www.rarf.org/
