RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn Excited to Work 'Hand-in-Hand' with Tom Brady

And those abilities are exactly what the Bucs liked so much about him. Both General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians made no secret about wanting a pass-catching back to go with their current crop of running backs. At Vanderbilt, Vaughn steadily improved in the receiving game. His first year for the Commodores was a breakout season that earned him SEC Newcomer of the Year after he ran for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 13 catches for 170 yards receiving with an additional two scores. His senior season, Vaughn again ran for over 1,000 yards but this time, upped his receiving stats to 270 yards on 28 receptions – over double the workload from his prior year. Keep in mind, this is all against the defensive powerhouses in the SEC. Vaughn didn't exactly have a lot around him, but he shined any way.

"The idea is to get him here and see what he does best," Licht said of Vaughn. "We know that he's got good speed. We know that he can catch the ball. We know that he's good in space – he's been very productive there. He's also a very intense person just like Antoine [Winfield] in terms of his demeanor and in terms of his football character and passion – one of the things that we really, really loved about him. He is very smart. I think he's capable of playing on all three downs so you can't have too many good backs. You can't just rely on one good back. If you have a guy who can do multiple things, it makes him even more valuable to your team. We'll see how it goes. We have to get him here, and we'll get him in the mix and we'll see how it all shakes out. We're excited to have him, as well."