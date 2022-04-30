Buccaneers Select Guard Luke Goedeke with the 57th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers made a trade in the second round with the Buffalo Bills to move up and secure a guard. Tampa Bay selected Luke Goedeke, out of Central Michigan with the 57th overall pick. The Bucs gave up the 60th & 180th pick in the trade.
The 6-5, 312-pound guard is a tight end turned tackle who appeared in 10 games at right tackle in the 2021 season. Goedeke was named All-MAC First Team and accepted an invitation to play in Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Wisconsin native joins the ranks of Aaron Stinnie and Ryan Jensen following the departures of Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa.