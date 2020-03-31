NFL Clubs Approve Playoff Expansion for 2020

Here's how it works. Following the regular 16-game season (the 17th game isn't on the table until 2020), seven teams from both the AFC and NFC will now qualify under the new format. And while seven is an odd number for each conference, it will be evened out with the No. 1 seed given a bye during the Wild Card round of the playoffs. From there, the other division champions will be seeded according to record along with the rest of the qualifying teams. The No. 2 seed will host the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed will host No. 6 and No. 4 will host No. 5. Wild Card Weekend will consist of all six games, with three airing on Saturday, January 9 and the remaining three on Sunday, January 10.