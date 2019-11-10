Rapid Reaction: Final Score Buccaneers 30, Cardinals 27

Arizona came out hot and drove down the field, getting to the Bucs' 23-yard line before they stalled. Fourth-and-one, they decided to go for it and what looked like a sure-fire touchdown fell through the hands of tight end Maxx Williams as he lost the ball in the sun, instead. It preserved the Bucs' 17-13 lead as Tampa Bay took over on downs.

The next drive would span 49 yards in nine plays for the Buccaneers but they'd be forced to settle for the field goal from Gay. He booted a 45-yarder through the uprights to extend the Bucs' lead to 20-13 with 8:37 left in the third quarter.

Arizona answered right back two plays later when Kyler Murray connected with Christian Kirk for a 69-yard touchdown. It tied the game at 20 apiece in the third quarter.

The two teams traded punts on the ensuing series. Tampa Bay started their next drive at their own 11-yard line. An untimely turnover as a pass from Winston intended for Godwin was tipped up in the air. The Cardinals came down with it and took over.

However, just two plays later linebacker Lavonte David would serve some karma of his own as he stripped Johnson of the ball and the Bucs recovered. It took a challenge to get the call on the field of the runner down by contact reversed but the rectified call gave the Bucs new life. They'd settle for a field goal, which Gay initially missed but an offsides penalty moved Tampa Bay up and gave Gay another chance.

He was good this time, breaking the tie in favor of the Bucs with a 41-yard field goal. Tampa Bay took a 23-20 lead with 9:44 left in the game.

Arizona did the Bucs one better on the next drive as Murray connected with Kirk for the third time in the end zone. It put the Cardinals back on top, 27-23, in the middle of the fourth quarter.

What started as a promising drive for the Bucs ended as Ronald Jones fumbled the ball after a catch and run. It was recovered by safety Budda Baker and Arizona took back control. The Cardinals got inside the red zone when rookie cornerback Jamel Dean picked off Murray on a pass from the 15-yard line.

One big catch for 49 yards by Chris Godwin later, and the Bucs found themselves inside the red zone themselves. A pass intended for Mike Evans fell incomplete in the end zone went to a booth review where the refs ended up calling pass interference. It gave the Bucs a fresh set of downs right at the goal line. Tampa Bay pulled some trickery, bringing defensive tackle Vita Vea in on offense. It took three tries but running back Peyton Barber got the edge thanks to blocks by said Vea and tight end Tanner Hudson to punch it in the end zone and give the Bucs a 30-27 lead with 1:43 to go.