Rob Gronkowski or Chris Godwin | Week One Game Ball

There, the stage is set for this epic. Carmen and I will now make our nominations and at the bottom you can vote, either for one of our choices or for "other" if you think neither of us picked the right person. Since we aren't duplicating picks the order matters and this week Carmen gets to go first.

Carmen Vitali: TE Rob Gronkowski

Godwin is also an excellent choice here. If I had to go with a defensive player just to balance this out a bit – I'd go Vita Vea, likely. But there's no denying how directly impactful Gronkowski was with his two touchdown catches from ol' buddy, ol' pal Tom Brady. In fact, my good friend Chad Reuter from NFL.com asked me during the game if the phrase 'Tuddie Buddies' is a thing, to which I replied… well, it is now.

The connection between the two is just undeniable and seems nearly automatic at this point – even when things go array. In fact, Gronkowski elaborated on his second touchdown of the night, a two-yard shovel pass to Gronkowski right across the goal line, which Brady has said was not a designed play.

"Tom made a great call, I think I was actually on a route and then he checked me into blocking, then checked me into blocking and releasing," Gronkowski said. "I was like oh man, he just sees it all on the field, it's impressive. He's been playing for like 80 years, so he's seen every defense and every player."

This marks the second straight game dating back to last year's Super Bowl that Brady and Gronk have connected for two touchdowns in a game. But even more impressive were his other six receptions and when they came for the Buccaneers, especially on the final drive to help the offense get into field goal range.

With 1:24 left on the clock and the Bucs down one, they began what would be the game-winning drive at their own 25-yard line. After incurring a false start penalty and burning their last timeout to avoid a 10-second runoff, the Bucs had first and 15 at their own 32. It was a short pass to Gronkowski to get them into a manageable second and nine then another grab by Gronk to get the Bucs across midfield and nearly in field goal range. The 20-yard completion over the middle got the Bucs' to the Dallas 42. Gronk had the presence of mind and experience to get down immediately, allowing the Bucs to line up and run another play with the clock ticking down to 30 seconds left. It eventually set up a 24-yard completion to Godwin which then set up a manageable 31-yard field goal try to win the game.