Salary Caps and Postseason Stars | S.S. Mailbag

Net yards per game: 362.8 to 413.3

Net passing yards per game: 266.4 to 306.6

Rushing yards per game: 96.3 to 106.6

Yards per play: 5.7 to 6.4

First downs per game: 21.8 to 24.1

Turnovers per game: 1.33 to 0.50 (!)

Points per game: 28.7 to 33.9

That's progress, all right. Sounds like Brady, Arians and Leftwich knew what they were talking about all along. All of this also bodes quite well for 2021.

Now, on to your questions.

Hey Scott

The lower salary cap and so many free agents this year leads me to ask you some dumb questions. Do the incentive bonuses the players receive count against the salary cap? What happens when a team exceeds the cap? For example I read somewhere that the Saints were $64M over the cap so I wonder how that can happen without some kind of punishment from the NFL. If I owned a team-Would it be possible to cheat and avoid the cap by reworking Tom Brady's contract and pay him $1 a year and deliver a suitcase containing $25M to his boat at the marina?

Thanks,

Robert Smith

Greeneville, Tn

Hey, fellow Smith, these are not even remotely "dumb" questions. I mean, the last one seems a bit tongue-in-cheek but otherwise these are issues about the salary cap that many of us find confusing.

I'm going to start with your second question because it really comes down to how the description of a team's cap situation is worded. We commonly read and write that a team is "over the cap," by a certain amount, when in fact teams are never over the cap. They simply are not allowed to be over, and if a team didn't make the necessary moves to be under the cap by the deadline then the league would step in.

I think it would be more obvious what we're talking about, if a little bit unwieldy, if we said, 'With the player contracts the Saints currently have in place for the 2021 season, they would be $65 million over the cap when the new league starts if nothing changed." That is the situation the Saints are in, with that figure courtesy of Spotrac.

So the Saints have to do something about that before 4:00 p.m. ET on March 17, as do 10 other teams, though none to the extreme as New Orleans. And they will, perhaps through some combination of cuts and contract restructuring. That latter approach is a way of kicking the can down the run, because restructuring a contract is a way of spreading out its cap hit over a number of years and reducing that hit in the current season. For instance, if you a player was due to be paid a salary of $20 million in 2021 and $5 million in each of the next three seasons, that $20 million could be converted into a bonus and paid to the player immediately. Then it's cap hit would be spread out over those four years ($5 million each year) and would result in a $5 million hit this year and $10 million each of the next three years). That may be a particularly popular strategy this year with the salary cap being dragged down by the pandemic season but hopefully going back up in the years that follow…especially if there are lucrative new broadcast deals in place.

So basically the "penalty" for giving out contracts that add up to more than what the cap will be in a future season is that a team has to figure out how to make it work when that season is approaching. It will be interesting to see how the Saints get it done. They actually already started the process by restructuring Drew Brees' contract so that it calls for a veteran minimum salary of $1.075 million in 2021, a move that cleared about $24 million in cap space for the upcoming year.

The incentives question is a little trickier and the first thing you have to know is that incentives are divided into two categories: likely to be earned (LTBE) and not likely to be earned (NLTBE). The determination of which category an incentive in a contract goes into is based on what the player or team did the year before. So, if Ronald Jones had an incentive that would pay him $1 million extra in 2021 if he rushed for 2,000 yards, that would be considered NLTBE since he had a career high 976 rushing yards in 2020. If he was to be paid that million for scoring a half-dozen touchdowns (he had seven last year), that would be LTBE.

With a few exceptions, LTBE incentives do count against the salary cap that year and NLTBE incentives do not. And I'm guessing your next question is going to be, if a player doesn't reach his LTBE incentive, didn't the team get cap-penalized for something they didn't actually have to pay? And also, if a player does reach an NLTBE incentive, didn't the team just get away with paying a bonus that didn't count against the cap?

The answer to both of those questions is essentially the same: It is bumped to the next season's cap. If an LTBE incentive is not reached, the saved cap space is pushed to the next year. If an NLTBE incentive is reached, the cap hit is pushed to next year.