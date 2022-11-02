The Rams Are at a Critical Crossroads Entering Week 9 | Scouting Report 

The Bucs host the defending Super Bowl Champions in Week Nine on November 6 at Raymond James Stadium. The marquee matchup is slated for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS as the rematch of the 2021 Divisional Round contest commences. On the journey to winning Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams had to go through several challenging opponents to achieve the coveted goal, including the defending champs and No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers in that Divisional Round clash. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on a sensational second-half comeback, guiding the team to 21 unanswered points to tie the game at 27 with 40 seconds remaining on the clock. However, a Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connection off a Bucs' all-out blitz set up the club's game-winning field goal. On Sunday, the Bucs will seek revenge against their NFC nemesis.

Sunday's contest will not have quite the same appeal as both the Buccaneers and Rams, who were projected to be frontrunners in the NFC contention race at the outset of the 2022 slate, have struggled to find their footing. Both franchises are below .500, as Tampa Bay sits at a 3-5 record after three consecutive losses (second in the NFC South); meanwhile Los Angeles holds a 3-4 record (third in the NFC West). In desperate need of revitalization, both teams will look to rebuild their 'powerhouse' status on Sunday. Early in October, offensive guru and Rams' Head Coach Sean McVay made a comprehensive statement that embodies the team's current state: "It's not a good movie right now, it's not something we're accustomed to. But the story isn't written yet."

Week Nine against the Bucs marks a new chapter. Through the first five games of the 2021 season, the Rams averaged 28.2 in points per game, 408.2 in total yards per game and allowed only four sacks on Matthew Stafford. In contrast, through the first five games of the 2022 season, Los Angeles is averaging 16.0 points per game, 299.8 total yards per game and has allowed 21 sacks. The Rams rank 31st in yards per play over the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season and in Week One (Bills) and Week Four (49ers), the Rams averaged under 4.0 yards per play. Granted those two games were against two of the best defenses in the league; however, the Rams were not able to adjust and instead were susceptible. By both stats and the universal eye test, the Rams have looked off this season.

A contributing factor to the offensive woes lies with the inconsistencies on the offensive line. Entering Week Eight against the San Francisco 49ers (bye in Week Seven), the Rams fielded their seventh different combination along the line. Since Andrew Whitworth's retirement, the Rams have experienced a rash of injuries. Center Brian Allen underwent a knee procedure and missed time while Coleman Shelton, who started at guard and moved to center in Allen's absence, will now be out for at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain. David Edwards missed Week Four's matchup against San Francisco with a concussion and both tackles Joe Noteboom and Rob Havenstein have been dinged up. No offensive lineman for the Rams has played 100 percent of the team's snaps this season. That shuffling has led to a lack of continuity and a dip in production. The struggles up front have led to an anemic run game. Half of the Rams' runs this season have been held behind the line of scrimmage and as a result, Los Angeles has been forced to become one-dimensional. As a result, the Rams have tried to manufacture creativity with wide receiver screens, option reads, misdirection and jet sweeps to generate yards after catch. On second and third-and-short, defenses still have to account for run looks, which opens opportunities for Cooper Kupp off play-action. In a similar scenario as the Buccaneers, with different personnel in 2022, winning will not come the same way as in years past. Several elements of the Rams' title run are gone including Whitworth, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods.

Many defenses around the league have begun employing a two-high shell to prevent offenses from creating explosive plays downfield; however, defenses against the Rams have keyed in on the intermediate area. Los Angeles has faced a lot of Cover 3 in 2022, as opponents have utilized a second safety to sit in the middle of the field as opposed to two deep, to try and take away the crossers and digs that the Rams were proficient in last season.

Having Van Jefferson back from injury will help fuel the offense, with his ability to stretch the field on posts and go-routes. Cooper Kupp is the route-running phenom and Stafford's favorite target, and he is adept at finding soft spots in zones to create. Brandon Powell is used as an X-hybrid running back, effectively running option routes out of the backfield. Allen Robinson II is a jump-ball aficionado, making tough contested catches.

On the opposite side of the ball, the Rams' defense has fared better than its counterpart. Predominately in 2022, the defense has lived up the lofty hype around star-studded names on every level: Aaron Donald in the trenches, Bobby Wagner manning the middle and Jalen Ramsey on the back end. At 3-3, the Rams ranked sixth in yards allowed, first in first downs allowed and second in red zone defense. Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Rams' defense ranks fifth in the league – seventh in run defense and 12th in passing. The unit's production dipped in the Week Eight clash against the 49ers, as Christian McCaffrey accounted for 183 of San Francisco's total 368 yards. He amassed touchdowns in three different ways, as the Rams could not find a solution for San Francisco's workhorse.

Prior to McCaffrey's move to San Francisco, the Rams' defense faced the dynamic playmaker while he was still with the Panthers in Week Six. That game ended with a tally in the win column for L.A. Carolina managed just 203 yards of offense in that game, with the bulk going to McCaffrey and his 158 yards from scrimmage. The Rams ultimately defeated the Panthers 24-10 at SoFi Stadium behind touchdowns from Allen Robinson II, Ben Skowronek and Darrell Henderson, combined with a stellar defensive outing, the Rams snapped a two-game losing streak heading into the bye week. The Panthers made a late comeback bid in the fourth when McCaffrey brought the Panthers to the Rams' 17 with a 49-yard catch and run, but several plays later, backup quarterback Jason Eason was intercepted by Nick Scott in the end zone. The Rams drained the remining time off the clock to secure the victory.

In Week Eight, the 49ers snapped their own two-game skid with an imposing 31-14 win over the Rams. Los Angeles managed to grab a 14-4 lead early on as Stafford led two methodical scoring drives, creating a sense of nostalgia for fans to the once offensive onslaught, however, they were unable to maintain the success. San Francisco pulled away by scoring 24 unanswered points throughout the reminder of the ballgame. Due to the Rams' lackluster run game, the 49ers made effective adjustments at the half marker. San Francisco heavily utilized Cover 2 over the top to mitigate L.A.'s screen game, and forced everything underneath. Receivers had to either create separation or win behind the coverage. This dared the Rams to run the football; however, they had little success on the ground. For San Francisco, McCaffrey was responsible for three of their four touchdowns, recording one passing, one rushing and one receiving. Stafford completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 187 yards and one touchdown. Kupp became the connection on Stafford's lone passing touchdown, finishing with eight catches for 79 yards. Defensively, Leonard Floyd set the tone with two sacks. Ramsey allowed just two catches for 18 yards and forced two incompletions. He became a menace in the secondary, adding a forced fumble to the mix to go along with a run stop.