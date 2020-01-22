Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Senior Bowl Standouts: Day 2

The pads came on in Day Two. See who stood out in Mobile at Senior Bowl practices on Wednesday.

Jan 22, 2020 at 02:19 PM
AP_19350570944628 (1)
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, South Carolina defensive lineman Aaron Sterling, right, recovers a fumble by Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur (14) after being hit by Javon Kinlaw (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Nashville, Tenn. Kinlaw was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

North Team

RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor – The physical running back had another good outing in the second day of practices. What he lacks in size he makes up for in the ability he has to run through tackles.

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor – He came up with a huge grab over Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn on a pass from quarterback Jordan Love. Chinn was in perfect position underneath his man but Mims made the adjustment and just reached over top of Chinn to make the catch.

LB Evan Weaver, Cal – He was involved in some Pac-12 on Pac-12 crime as he met Arizona State quarterback Eno Benjamin up the middle in a hurry. It was a huge tackle as he came right through the middle with a head start to back Benjamin up.

OL Josh Jones, Houston – Another good outing for the Houston product means he's probably the best o-line prospect in Mobile. He had a rep in team drills where he got to the second level in a hurry, blowing past his initial defender to take on a linebacker underneath.

DL Jason Strowbridge, UNC – He seemed to be everywhere today and got his hands on multiple balls to break up passes at the line. Both he and Miami's Trevon Hill worked really well together on making a play on the ball.

South Team

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky – In one on ones, Stenberg straight up embarrassed a defender when he immediately tossed him to the ground on contact. It was one of those plays that made you go, 'sheeesh.'

OT Ben Bartch, Saint John's – Here is a guy that has made himself some money thing week by getting on people's radars. Bartch may be a Division III product but he's not only hanging with the tougher talent at the Senior Bowl, he's standing out. He's super physical and in one on ones was hitting his defenders square in the nose.

OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State - Check out the rep and reaction in the below video. Sound on.

S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir Rhyne – Another small school guy who has gotten noticed is Dugger. He's bigger than you think a safety should be at 6-2, 220 pounds but he's extremely athletic, too. He had a pick on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and he also showed his lateral skills in a seven on seven period where he had good coverage on a receiver down the sideline as he came over in support of the corner.

QB Justin Herbert, Oregon – It was again a solid outing for Herbert, who looks every bit the part of an NFL quarterback. He was mocked to the Bucs in Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft of 2020 and Bucs fans will be happy to hear of a phenomenal pass he had to Florida's Van Jefferson on the run. Herbert rolled out and kept his eyes downfield as he fired an absolute dart to Jefferson for probably about a 25-yard gain.

QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma – We kept wanting a long ball to happen for Hurts and it finally did on a deep slant to LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan, who has had a good couple days of practice himself. The ball was placed perfectly by Hurts and had great arc, too.

DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina - I loved this guy on the podium, I may love his hands even more. See below.

Related Content

news

Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

The Buccaneers are well-equipped to strengthen their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night

news

Six Draft Storylines that Could Affect the Buccaneers

From the Giants' target at number four to the potential for QB-targeted to trades, there are a number of potential developments on draft night that would have an impact on who the Bucs land with their pick

news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 16.0

The FINAL mock draft roundup before we find out the real thing this weekend. Draft week is here!

news

Daniel Jeremiah Talks Trade Up for Buccaneers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down the top offensive tackle prospects on Thursday and also suggested the Bucs could be exploring the possibility of trading up to get one of them

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man

news

2020 Prospect Primer: RB Cam Akers

The former Florida State Seminole is considered one of this year's top running back prospects of the 2020 draft class.

news

2020 Prospect Primer: WR Henry Ruggs III

The former Alabama wideout could be one of the first receivers off the board come next week along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy.

news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 15.0

Georgia's Andrew Thomas seems to be leading the way in who draft pundits are predicting the Bucs will pick at No. 14 overall in the NFL draft next week.

news

Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Tom Brady has an elite pair of starting receivers to throw to in Tampa but the Bucs may choose to give their new quarterback another pass-catching option either in the draft or in the weeks that follow

news

Bucs Can Afford to Spend Draft Asset on Another QB

As was the case before the signing of Tom Brady, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are open to the idea of drafting a quarterback this year, if the right prospect is there at the right time

news

Jason Licht: 'Sometimes Best Picks Not at Position of Need'

NFL analysts may or may not be right about the Bucs' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL draft, but in the end it's not always need that swings the final decision

news

Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

In our first Bucs-only draft, you'll find seven selections that hit on some of the team's biggest needs plus an alternate-reality draft class in which the two selectors issued each other challenges that had to be met

Advertising