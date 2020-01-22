Senior Bowl Standouts: Day 2

North Team
RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor – The physical running back had another good outing in the second day of practices. What he lacks in size he makes up for in the ability he has to run through tackles.
WR Denzel Mims, Baylor – He came up with a huge grab over Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn on a pass from quarterback Jordan Love. Chinn was in perfect position underneath his man but Mims made the adjustment and just reached over top of Chinn to make the catch.
LB Evan Weaver, Cal – He was involved in some Pac-12 on Pac-12 crime as he met Arizona State quarterback Eno Benjamin up the middle in a hurry. It was a huge tackle as he came right through the middle with a head start to back Benjamin up.
OL Josh Jones, Houston – Another good outing for the Houston product means he's probably the best o-line prospect in Mobile. He had a rep in team drills where he got to the second level in a hurry, blowing past his initial defender to take on a linebacker underneath.
DL Jason Strowbridge, UNC – He seemed to be everywhere today and got his hands on multiple balls to break up passes at the line. Both he and Miami's Trevon Hill worked really well together on making a play on the ball.
South Team
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky – In one on ones, Stenberg straight up embarrassed a defender when he immediately tossed him to the ground on contact. It was one of those plays that made you go, 'sheeesh.'
OT Ben Bartch, Saint John's – Here is a guy that has made himself some money thing week by getting on people's radars. Bartch may be a Division III product but he's not only hanging with the tougher talent at the Senior Bowl, he's standing out. He's super physical and in one on ones was hitting his defenders square in the nose.
OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State - Check out the rep and reaction in the below video. Sound on.
S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir Rhyne – Another small school guy who has gotten noticed is Dugger. He's bigger than you think a safety should be at 6-2, 220 pounds but he's extremely athletic, too. He had a pick on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and he also showed his lateral skills in a seven on seven period where he had good coverage on a receiver down the sideline as he came over in support of the corner.
QB Justin Herbert, Oregon – It was again a solid outing for Herbert, who looks every bit the part of an NFL quarterback. He was mocked to the Bucs in Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft of 2020 and Bucs fans will be happy to hear of a phenomenal pass he had to Florida's Van Jefferson on the run. Herbert rolled out and kept his eyes downfield as he fired an absolute dart to Jefferson for probably about a 25-yard gain.
QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma – We kept wanting a long ball to happen for Hurts and it finally did on a deep slant to LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan, who has had a good couple days of practice himself. The ball was placed perfectly by Hurts and had great arc, too.
DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina - I loved this guy on the podium, I may love his hands even more. See below.