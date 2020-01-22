Senior Bowl Standouts: Day 2

S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir Rhyne – Another small school guy who has gotten noticed is Dugger. He's bigger than you think a safety should be at 6-2, 220 pounds but he's extremely athletic, too. He had a pick on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and he also showed his lateral skills in a seven on seven period where he had good coverage on a receiver down the sideline as he came over in support of the corner.

QB Justin Herbert, Oregon – It was again a solid outing for Herbert, who looks every bit the part of an NFL quarterback. He was mocked to the Bucs in Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft of 2020 and Bucs fans will be happy to hear of a phenomenal pass he had to Florida's Van Jefferson on the run. Herbert rolled out and kept his eyes downfield as he fired an absolute dart to Jefferson for probably about a 25-yard gain.

QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma – We kept wanting a long ball to happen for Hurts and it finally did on a deep slant to LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan, who has had a good couple days of practice himself. The ball was placed perfectly by Hurts and had great arc, too.