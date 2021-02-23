State of the Bucs: Quarterbacks

2021 Outlook: Brady is still under contract for another year, signing a two-year agreement prior to the 2020 season. However, he's the only quarterback under contract for 2021, with both Gabbert and Griffin becoming free agents at the start of the new league year. Both General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians have expressed confidence in Gabbert as a backup and even perhaps as Brady's successor, but they'll have to give him a new deal for that to happen.

As far as the 2021 NFL Draft goes, the Buccaneers could look for a longer-term option in the later rounds but are unlikely to spend significant capital on the position when there are more pressing needs. Any young quarterback coming in would undoubtedly be relegated to waiting in the wings, while getting to learn from the best quarterback of all time in the process. It wouldn't be a bad deal, at all. But this may not be the draft to find a quarterback in the later rounds. This year's quarterback class is just a bit too top heavy. There is thought to be a significant drop-off in the talent pool once you get past the top five quarterbacks, who could all feasibly be taken in the first round. Then again, Brady himself was a sixth-round pick, so there's always the potential to strike gold, anyway. Though the only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft was Chad Pennington – do with that information what you want.