Buccaneer Veterans Report for Training Camp on Tuesday

The Buccaneers will not dive directly into fully-padded two-hour practices. They couldn't even if they wanted to, as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement was revised in 2022 to create a 'Training Camp Acclimation Period' that gradually ramps up to pads and 2.5-hour maximums. Here is how that Acclimation Period proceeds from day to day:

Day One: Players report, no practice

Day Two: 90-minute maximum, players wear helmets and protective shirts

Day Three: 105-minute maximum, players wear helmets and protective shirts

Day Four: 120-minute maximum, shells and spiders pads are permitted

Day Five: 120-minute maximum, shells and spiders pads are permitted

Day Six: Mandatory players day off

Day Seven: 105-minute maximum, pads and contact permitted

Day Eight: 120-minute maximum, pads and contact permitted

Remaining Days: 150-minute maximum, pads and contact permitted

Thus, the Buccaneers will first put on pads for practice on Monday, August 1, after enjoying a break from camp on Sunday. The first two-and-a-half hour session will be on Wednesday, August 3.

On reporting day, players will take part in a conditioning test and will watch presentations from a variety of team departments, such as security, media relations and equipment, the lattermost focusing on uniform compliance. The coaches will conduct team meetings in the early evening.

The typical practice day begins with early morning weightlifting and breakfast options followed by Head Coach Todd Bowles' full-team meeting at 8:00 a.m. The players will take the field for practice between 8:30 and 8:40, except for the two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins (August 10-11), which will start at 10:00 a.m. After lunch, most of the afternoon is taken up by classroom meetings, followed by a walk-through in the evening. After dinner, curfew back at the team hotel is at 11:00 p.m.