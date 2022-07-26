Buccaneer Veterans Report for Training Camp on Tuesday

It's time to sweat.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their 2022 training camp this week, with all veterans due to report on Tuesday, July 26. Quarterbacks, rookies, players receiving treatment and select first-year men reported last Saturday for a three-day 'QB School' that gave those groups a chance to get up to speed for the start of camp. When the rest of the veterans arrive at the AdventHealth Training Center, the Buccaneers will have 90 players on hand ready to get to work.
And it will be hard work in a dense heat. The first practice of camp is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., and the predicted heat by 9:00 a.m. is 83 degrees, with 77% humidity and a feels-like temperature of 91 degrees. By the end of that field session, the feels-like temperature will be closer to 95 degrees.
The Buccaneers are not running from that heat but rather regarding it as a crucible in which they can hone their collective ability to handle such situations for 60 game minutes come September. The team has 12 practices scheduled for training camp, which officially ends on August 11, and all of them are currently set to be conducted outdoors. Of course, the Bucs also have a very useful indoor facility that will allow them to continue work when the unpredictable Bay area August weather inevitably gets in the way.
The Buccaneers will not dive directly into fully-padded two-hour practices. They couldn't even if they wanted to, as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement was revised in 2022 to create a 'Training Camp Acclimation Period' that gradually ramps up to pads and 2.5-hour maximums. Here is how that Acclimation Period proceeds from day to day:
Day One: Players report, no practice
Day Two: 90-minute maximum, players wear helmets and protective shirts
Day Three: 105-minute maximum, players wear helmets and protective shirts
Day Four: 120-minute maximum, shells and spiders pads are permitted
Day Five: 120-minute maximum, shells and spiders pads are permitted
Day Six: Mandatory players day off
Day Seven: 105-minute maximum, pads and contact permitted
Day Eight: 120-minute maximum, pads and contact permitted
Remaining Days: 150-minute maximum, pads and contact permitted
Thus, the Buccaneers will first put on pads for practice on Monday, August 1, after enjoying a break from camp on Sunday. The first two-and-a-half hour session will be on Wednesday, August 3.
On reporting day, players will take part in a conditioning test and will watch presentations from a variety of team departments, such as security, media relations and equipment, the lattermost focusing on uniform compliance. The coaches will conduct team meetings in the early evening.
The typical practice day begins with early morning weightlifting and breakfast options followed by Head Coach Todd Bowles' full-team meeting at 8:00 a.m. The players will take the field for practice between 8:30 and 8:40, except for the two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins (August 10-11), which will start at 10:00 a.m. After lunch, most of the afternoon is taken up by classroom meetings, followed by a walk-through in the evening. After dinner, curfew back at the team hotel is at 11:00 p.m.
Training camp ends two days before the Buccaneers take on the Dolphins in their preseason opener on Saturday, August 13. However, practices and preparations for the regular season will obviously continue for the rest of August and the first week-and-a-half of September. The Buccaneers kick off their 2022 regular season on Sunday, September 11 against the Cowboys in Dallas, and that game will be broadcast nationally by NBC's Sunday Night Football crew.