Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL's Toughest Schedule Gets Easier Down the Stretch for Bucs

The Bucs have had the hardest schedule through Week Nine according to their opponents’ 65%-win percentage, but the good news is that the last half of the season gets easier.

Nov 06, 2019 at 02:46 PM
schedule

The Buccaneers have played the NFL's toughest schedule so far this season. Their opponents have a collective 65%-win percentage, with a record of 43-23. Fortunately, the tides are about to turn as the Bucs return home for the first time since Week Three this Sunday to face off against the 3-5 Arizona Cardinals with a significantly easier strength of schedule on the horizon.

Let's rewind a bit to Tampa Bay's first game of the season against the still-unbeaten 49ers, which got their record off to a rocky start. San Francisco was supposed to be a win in a year where Tampa Bay would have to play the entire NFC West – one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. They traveled to LA to take on the defending NFC Champion Rams, who were 3-0 at the time the Bucs played them a couple weeks later. Tampa Bay played spoiler to that unbeaten record as they faced a stretch that would see them play the NFC South-leading Saints, the Panthers on a hot streak and Seattle in the house of the 12s before the first half of the season was over. It wasn't just that their opponents were tough – they were playing them on the road, making two west coast trips and a jaunt to London for a 'home' game in the span of 36 days.

As the Bucs have gotten used to their new staff, and systems, on both offense and defense, they've gone through 'growing' pains as Head Coach Bruce Arians calls them. It's resulted in a 2-6 record. The last half of the season is favorable to turning their season around, though. Tampa Bay's remaining opponents have a 46% win percentage, currently. The Bucs go from having the toughest first-half schedule to the fourth-easiest second-half schedule in the NFC. Not to mention, five of their last eight games are at home.

schedule-table

There's recent precedent for a second-half turnaround. In 2016, with a new head coach, the Bucs were sitting at 3-5 through eight games. They finished the season 9-7, winning six of their last eight and all four of their home games down the stretch. That year, those second-half opponents had a 55%-win percentage, making the feat more daunting than what the Bucs are facing now.

Tampa Bay's toughest remaining game according to win projection is Jacksonville on December 1. The Bucs have 41.3% win odds, according to teamrankings.com. The team with the best current record they'll face is the Saints, who have shown no signs of slowing down in cruising to a 7-1 record. They also have Drew Brees back at the helm, not that Teddy Bridgewater was lacking in Brees' absence.

By contrast, they also have two games against the struggling Atlanta Falcons, who have a 1-7 record. It'd be a chance to gain some ground against a division opponent if the Bucs can sweep the home-and-away series. Coming off a game where the Bucs took a very good team in a hostile environment to overtime, you can't help but think Tampa Bay is on the cusp of finally putting it all together.

All three phases firing combined with the favorable second-half schedule could be exactly what the Bucs need for a turnaround. Just ask Coach Arians.

"It'll be fun to get home this week, and like I said, once we start winning, I think we're going to get on a roll and obviously having these home games should help a bunch," he said.

Related Content

news

2022 Senior Bowl Standouts: American Team

More standouts from Mobile, this time from the Lions-led American Team.

news

2022 Senior Bowl Standouts: National Team

It's full send on draft mode as we take a look at who stood out from the National Team coached by the New York Jets at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

news

Rams Offense vs. Buccaneers Defense | Apply Pressure

If the Buccaneers want to slow down this red-hot Rams offense, they're going to have to find creative ways to create pressure.

news

Leonard Fournette Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief

The New Orleans native is grateful to be able to help his hometown this time around after sharing his previous experience with Hurricane Katrina.

news

Buccaneers Players You Want on Your Fantasy Roster

A high-powered offense, a takeaway and pressure-happy defense… there looks to be quite a few Buccaneers you'll want on your fantasy rosters this year.

news

Fans Will Make Ring of Honor Induction Special for Monte Kiffin

The long-time Bucs' defensive coordinator will be the first assistant coach to enter the Ring of Honor inside what should be a packed Raymond James Stadium, making it that much more special.

news

Give Me Five: Awards Bucs Could Win in 2021

Could Tristan Wirfs be an All-Pro in just his second season? Could Jason Licht get some recognition for building AND maintaining such a talented core of players? Carmen Vitali answers these questions and more

news

Give Me Five: Biggest Improvements from 2020

The Bucs' roster may be largely intact from last season but Scott Smith takes you through some ways the team got better this offseason

news

Give Me Five: Bucs Who Will Produce More in 2021

From O.J. Howard to Antoine Winfield, Jr., Carmen Vitali responds to Scott Smith's prompt with the players she expects to experience a rise in statistical production this season

news

Give Me Five: The Biggest Challenges Facing the Bucs in 2021

Carmen Vitali asks Scott Smith what he feels will be the biggest obstacles in the Bucs' quest to repeat as champions in 2021

news

Give Me Five: Favorite Plays from the Super Bowl Season

Our 'list with a twist' week begins with Carmen Vitali calling an audible and answering Scott Smith's call for her favorite plays from just the Super Bowl, with a detailed breakdown of each one

news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2021 Schedule

The full 2021 schedule has finally been released and here are a few thoughts of note now that we know what the Bucs will be facing this year.

Advertising