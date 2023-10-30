Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles: Bucs Are "Listeners" at Trade Deadline

Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles says the Bucs aren't looking to buy or sell as the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday approaches, but they will listen in case the right fit is there

Oct 30, 2023 at 05:44 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

bowless

The NFL's trade deadline for the 2023 season is at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. With 12 teams sporting a record of either .500 or within a game of it, and with some potential contenders dealing with significant injuries, there is plenty of uncertainty as to who will be buyers and who will be sellers. There's been one major trade already, with the New York Giants, losers of four of their last five, sending star defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks.

That deal made it pretty clear which direction those two teams were headed. But what of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are one of those 12 teams in the muddled middle? On one hand, the Buccaneers are only a half-game out of first place in the NFC South and they already have a win against New Orleans, one of the two teams tied for first at 4-4. On the other hand, the Buccaneers have lost three of their last four games and haven't necessarily established much of an identity yet on either offense or defense.

So, are the Bucs buyers or sellers? Head Coach Todd Bowles threaded that needle perfectly on Monday.

"I think we're listeners," said Bowles. "It's got to fit us, and it's got to come that way. We're not looking to buy or sell, but we're looking to listen. If anything comes about, we'll take a look at it."

Bowles' comment about needing a "fit" may suggest that any listening that occurs is about acquiring a player, though that's certainly just one interpretation. It would certainly be understandable if the Buccaneers chose to add rather than subtract – there's no obvious front-runner in the South and Tampa Bay is the two-time division champion. The Bucs brought in Baker Mayfield to compete with the unproven Kyle Trask for their post-Tom Brady quarterback gig, where they could have simply handed the job to the former second-round pick and seen what happens.

And the Buccaneers have had no reason to regret handing the offensive keys to Mayfield, who started off very strong in the team's 3-1 beginning to the season and still sports a 10-4 touchdown-interception ratio. It's true that Tampa Bay's offense has struggled to put up points during its three-game losing streak, scoring a total of three touchdowns in that span, but the Bucs think they can get things back on track with Mayfield at the helm.

"Baker is doing fine," said Bowles. "It's an offense as a total. Obviously, he gets all the credit when we win and he gets most of the blame when we lose. Baker is doing fine. He's captaining the ship very well. He had no turnovers last game. We've just got to get in sync there."

Bowles said he spent some of the Bucs' long weekend after their Thursday night game in Buffalo watching other NFL games. Perhaps some other player out there caught his eye. Time will tell, with the NFL's trade deadline drawing near. There's a very good chance the Bucs won't get involved in any deals…but they are willing to listen.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Release Week Nine Depth Chart: Chase Edmonds Returns to Key Role

After being activated from injured reserve in Week Eight, Edmonds took over as the primary backup to starting RB Rachaad White…Greg Gaines saw extensive playing time on defense with Vita Vea out
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 9 across Power Rankings?
news

Ageless Lavonte David Stacking Tackles

Data Crunch: In his 12th NFL season, David is producing tackles at a rapid rate and is closing in on a Hall of Famer on one list…Plus, Mike Evans climbs another rung on an all-time NFL ladder
news

What's Next: Bucs Head to Houston After Mini-Bye

The Bucs have some extra time to rest and work on their shortcomings with a long weekend following Thursday night's loss in Buffalo, then will take on another AFC opponent on the road in Texas
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers Launch National Coaching Academy to Foster Entry Points for Coaches Seeking Opportunities 

The Buccaneers established a coaching academy to open doors of opportunity for aspiring NFL coaches. 25 finalists will be selected for the career development academy leading into 2024 rookie minicamp

So Close | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Bills

Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin just missed hooking up on a successful 'Hail Mary' on Thursday night, but they also got together for a very improbable touchdown earlier in the game

Bucs' Release Week Nine Depth Chart: Chase Edmonds Returns to Key Role

After being activated from injured reserve in Week Eight, Edmonds took over as the primary backup to starting RB Rachaad White…Greg Gaines saw extensive playing time on defense with Vita Vea out

Jason Licht on Trade Deadline, Recaps First Half of 2023 Season 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses what the trade deadline is like for NFL GMs, assessing the 2023 season so far and shares the Buccaneers are launching the National Coaching Academy.

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 9 across Power Rankings?

Todd Bowles: Bucs Are "Listeners" at Trade Deadline

Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles says the Bucs aren't looking to buy or sell as the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday approaches, but they will listen in case the right fit is there

Ageless Lavonte David Stacking Tackles

Data Crunch: In his 12th NFL season, David is producing tackles at a rapid rate and is closing in on a Hall of Famer on one list…Plus, Mike Evans climbs another rung on an all-time NFL ladder

Todd Bowles Locked in on Texans, 'Keep Hammering' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media to start Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the health of his team, playing faster and his trust in QB Baker Mayfield 'commanding the ship'.

Shaq Barrett on Keeping Points Off the Board vs. Houston, Hunting the Quarterback | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media to start Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season. OLB Barrett discussed putting fear in the quarterback's eyes and improving their zone coverage.

Luke Goedeke Talks Takeaways vs. Buffalo, Staying Focused vs. Texans | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Tackle Luke Goedeke on the weekly radio show.

Updates: Bucs Bring CB Derrek Pitts Back to Practice Squad

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in October 2023

Buccaneers Launch National Coaching Academy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers established a coaching academy that delivers an intensive, comprehensive curriculum and opportunity to participate in the team's 2024 rookie minicamp for coaching candidates seeking their first entry into the NFL.

Apply today at buccaneers.com/nationalcoachingacademy

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Bills | Week 8 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 24-18 loss to the Bills in Week Eight

Bills Hold Off Late Rally, Send "Fighting" Bucs to Third Straight Loss

The Bucs rallied twice in Buffalo on Thursday night and had a chance to win the game at the end, but a failed Hail Mary attempt as time expired sent them to a 24-18 defeat and a 3-4 overall record

Bucs vs. Bills Week 8 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 8 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Baker Mayfield on Thursday Night Football vs. Buffalo, Proud of Teammates' Fight | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. QB Mayfield discussed finding first downs when backed up, how the Bills were able to cover receivers and his faith in his teammates to turn things around.

Todd Bowles Discusses Bucs vs. Bills, Eliminating Penalties | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. HC Bowles discussed being proud of his team's effort during Thursday Night Football, limiting penalties and focusing on regaining lost momentum.

Bucs vs. Bills Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 24-18

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

What's Next: Bucs Head to Houston After Mini-Bye

The Bucs have some extra time to rest and work on their shortcomings with a long weekend following Thursday night's loss in Buffalo, then will take on another AFC opponent on the road in Texas

Breaking Down Thursday Night Football at Buffalo | Nothing But Bucs

It was a tough night in Buffalo as the Buccaneers fell 24-18 to the Bills. Host T.J. Rives returns with his insight and analysis from the sideline. He also has game highlights from Bucs radio and post-game interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, OLB Yaya Diaby and HC Todd Bowles. Hear it all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"
Advertising