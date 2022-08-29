Top 100 Breakdown, Preparation for Week One | Brianna's Blitz 

Top 100 Overview

The elaborate show is over, and the results are in. The NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 – voted on by current players themselves – has been revealed. Six Buccaneers fell among the prestigious compilation, including Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs, Shaquil Barrett, Antoine Winfield Jr., Devin White and Mike Evans. The star-studded names received league-wide recognition for their contributions on the football field.

Tom Brady came in as the top-ranked player on the countdown. Like his efforts on the football field have attributed to, he set new records. Brady has now been voted No. 1 in the Top 100 four times, which no other player has achieved the feat more than once. Brady has been voted atop the hierarchy in 2011, 2017, 2018 and 2022. He also shattered the previous mold, becoming the oldest player at 45-years-old to receive the crown jewel. The previous standard was set by himself, who was 40 at the time of the 2018 honor. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time MVP continues to break the preconceived barriers of what is possible in the NFL. As a catalyst in the game of football, generating the renowned phrase "greatest of all time," Brady continues his unparalleled legacy.