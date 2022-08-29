Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Top 100 Breakdown, Preparation for Week One | Brianna's Blitz 

Notable highlights of the week including Buccaneers featured in this year’s Top 100 rundown and a focus shift to the start of the 2022 regular season

Aug 29, 2022 at 04:04 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bri's Blitz Top 100 August 29

Top 100 Overview

The elaborate show is over, and the results are in. The NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 – voted on by current players themselves – has been revealed. Six Buccaneers fell among the prestigious compilation, including Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs, Shaquil Barrett, Antoine Winfield Jr., Devin White and Mike Evans. The star-studded names received league-wide recognition for their contributions on the football field.

Tom Brady came in as the top-ranked player on the countdown. Like his efforts on the football field have attributed to, he set new records. Brady has now been voted No. 1 in the Top 100 four times, which no other player has achieved the feat more than once. Brady has been voted atop the hierarchy in 2011, 2017, 2018 and 2022. He also shattered the previous mold, becoming the oldest player at 45-years-old to receive the crown jewel. The previous standard was set by himself, who was 40 at the time of the 2018 honor. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time MVP continues to break the preconceived barriers of what is possible in the NFL. As a catalyst in the game of football, generating the renowned phrase "greatest of all time," Brady continues his unparalleled legacy.

Cracking the list next for the Buccaneers is right tackle Tristan Wirfs, checking in at No. 41. Wirfs moved up 48 spots from 2021 (No. 89) to No. 41 in 2022, the biggest jump for any player ranked both last year and this year. He is an anchor in the Bucs' offensive line, a unit that led the NFL in passing yards while allowing the fewest sacks last season. Showcasing dominance as both a run blocker and in pass protection, Wirfs consistently out-leverages some of the league's most feared pass rushers.

Next up on the list, Mike Evans made his return on the compilation at No. 53. Evans is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with eight-consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and that is with a revolving door at quarterback for the vast majority of his tenure in Tampa Bay. With consistency and longevity – a rare combination – Evans sustains his effectiveness year-after-year. As an ideal possession receiver who excels in jump-ball situations, Evans is on track for another stellar campaign. A trio of tone-setting defenders rounded out the esteemed list, with Devin White (64), Antoine Winfield Jr. (75) and Shaquil Barrett (86).  A well-deserved honor for all six of the Buccaneers' difference makers on turf.

Gearing up for the Dallas Cowboys

The 2022 regular season is finally upon us. The long drought is over, ushering in incessant film study and prep for the Week One opponent: the Dallas Cowboys. Snag the popcorn! Tampa Bay's schedule is highlighted by five primetime matchups, including the opening slate. The Bucs kickoff the season against the Cowboys for the second straight year, this time at AT&T Stadium. The Sunday Night Football showdown on September 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC will mark the fourth meeting between the two clubs in Week One. As both franchises vie for contention in 2022, the contest will be a hard-fought battle. With playoff-like implications to begin the year, the Buccaneers' quest for another title begins now.

Related Content

news

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Diversified Role, Bucs Reach 80-Player Roster Limit & More | Brianna's Blitz

A breakdown of Antoine Winfield Jr.'s versatile role and the Buccaneers' final move to reach mandated 80-player roster limit

news

Luke Goedeke Vies for Starting Role | Brianna's Blitz

In the battle for the starting left guard role, second-round selection Luke Goedeke has a rare opportunity to contribute

news

Undrafted Rookie Deven Thompkins Shines During Joint Practice | Brianna's Blitz

During the Buccaneers' second joint practice with the Titans on Thursday, undrafted rookie WR Deven Thompkins put on a show

news

Top 100 Initial Release, Successful Jocks Event & More | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of notable takeaways from the previous week featuring NFL Network's unveiling of players 100-51 in the annual Top 100 list and the Successful Jocks' Charity Event

news

How Does Julio Jones Fit? | Brianna's Blitz

As veteran wide receiver Julio Jones joins the Buccaneers offensive juggernaut, what added dimension will he bring to Byron Leftwich's arsenal?

news

How Does Kyle Rudolph Fit? | Brianna's Blitz

As veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph joins the Buccaneers' explosive offense, what added dimension will he bring to Byron Leftwich's arsenal?

news

Madden 23 Ratings, Analysis & More | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of notable takeaways from the previous week including the intermittent release of Madden 23 category ratings featuring several cornerstone Buccaneers

news

Ryan Jensen Empowers at OL Masterminds, Devin White Hosts Football Camp & More | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of notable takeaways from the previous week featuring Ryan Jensen's hands-on instruction at the OL Masterminds summit and Devin White hosts Get Live Football Camp to inspire youth.

news

Bucs Name Inaugural Girl's High School Flag Football COTY | Brianna's Blitz

A look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' initiatives during the previous week of the bustling offseason.

news

Rob Gronkowski's Retirement, Training Camp Dates & More | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of notable takeaways from the previous week featuring Rob Gronkowski's retirement after 11 tenured-seasons and the release of the Buccaneers' 2022 training camp schedule.

news

Mike Evans Named Texas A&M Hall of Famer | Brianna's Blitz

Mike Evans is among the Texas A&M Letterman's Association 2022 Hall of Fame Class and Ali Marpet, Carlton Davis visit Metropolitan Ministries.

Advertising