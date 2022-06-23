Bucs Announce Training Camp Practice Dates, Beginning July 27

If the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to successfully navigate one of the most challenging schedules in franchise history and compete for another Super Bowl title, it will start in training camp. So circle this date on your summer calendar: July 27.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers announced their 2022 training camp schedule, which will include 12 practices with Krewe Members and special guests in attendance at the AdventHealth Training Center. Similar to last year, season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and corporate partners will have access to those practices on a first-come basis, prioritized by tenure.

"We are excited to offer our Krewe Members and corporate partners the opportunity to once again come out and experience the start of our team's preparations for the upcoming 2022 season," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Training camp is always one of the most anticipated times of the year for our season pass members and their passion during these practice sessions always adds to the energy level at practice for our players. We also look forward to continuing our long-standing tradition of honoring our military and celebrating with our community partners on special days set aside exclusively for them."

A digital ticket – available through the Ticketmaster account manager for all members – will be required for entry to all practice sessions. There will be a $5 reservation fee per ticket with proceeds going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation to uplift the community, inspire youth and drive social change through programs that enrich the lives of families in the region.

Those unable to attend practices can still view the beginning of each of those 12 workouts through the team's "Training Camp Report" show, which will be carried on Buccaneers.com as well as the Bucs' YouTube channel, Facebook page and app.

The Buccaneers will open camp with a practice on Wednesday, July 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m., with Season Pass Members in attendance. Each of the first 10 practices will start at 8:30 in the morning; the final two, which are joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, will begin at 10:00 a.m. There are six practices designated for Season Pass Members, including the two involving the visiting Dolphins.

Two other practices are reserved for Stadium Club Members The Buccaneers will also have a special practice viewing for Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth, the team's female-focused fan club, on Tuesday, August 9 and will hold its annual Military Day presented by USAA on Monday, August 1. The practice on Wednesday, August 3, has been designated as Community Day and will feature guests from a number of Tampa Bay-area non-profit organizations including athletes from Special Olympics Florida who will participate in post-practice football drills with Buccaneers players.

Here is the complete list of training camp practices open to season pass members and other groups in July and August:

Wednesday, July 27: Season Pass Members

Thursday, July 28: Season Pass Members

Friday, July 29: Stadium Club Members

Saturday, July 30: Season Pass Members

Monday, August 1: Military Day presented by USAA

Tuesday, August 2: Season Pass Members

Wednesday, August 3: Community Day

Saturday, August 6: Stadium Club Members

Sunday, August 7: Season Pass Members

Tuesday, August 9: Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth

Wednesday, August 10: Season Pass Members

Thursday, August 11: Season Pass Members

All 12 practices are currently scheduled to be held on the outdoor practice fields, which will feature covered bleachers for those in attendance. The field session on Saturday, July 30, will be part of a league-wide initiative called "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday."

The NFL requires teams to begin camp with an acclimation period that gradually ramps up the amount of time that can be spent on the field and the level of contact permitted. The first practice in Tampa Bay's training camp that will feature full pads and full contact will take place on Monday, August 1. The two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on August 10 and 11 precede the team's preseason meeting at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, August 13.

Free parking will be available in the lots adjacent to the AdventHealth Training Center, which will open 1.5 hours before the start of practice. Gates to the practice fields will open one hour before the scheduled start time. Fans will not be allowed to bring bags into practice with the exception of small clutch-style purses and diaper bags.

Buccaneers fans will be able to purchase official team merchandise from the Fanatics Buccaneers Team Store that will be located on-site during training camp. The Fan Activation Zone will include local food offerings and appearances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear. Additional activities include the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone, the Bucs Street Team RV and various Buccaneers sponsor activations.