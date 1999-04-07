Trent Dilfer to Help Dedicate New Habitat for Humanity Homes

WHAT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Trent Dilfer will join Habitat for Humanity for the dedication of three new Habitat homes in eastern Hillsborough County. Dilfer`s financial contributions to Habitat for Humanity enabled the charitable organization to build one house in Hope Park and helped build two other homes in the same neighborhood.
WHO: Dilfer and his wife, Cassandra, will present keys to the family that will move into the new home located at 3110 Gordon Court.
WHEN: Saturday, April 10
TIME: 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: 3110 Gordon Court, Tampa, Florida, 33619
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Jenny Egger Community Relations Media Coordinator 813-870-2700, ext. 296