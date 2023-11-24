What Lies Ahead | S.S. Mailbag

What do you think of the upcoming schedule and having to face six losing teams?

- oliverrradam (via Instagram)

Well, first of all, I understand the gist of the question and answer it as such in a moment, but the first thing I think is that it's not exactly accurate.

Here are the Bucs' final seven games, including two against the Panthers, and their records before the start of Week 12:

at Indianapolis (5-5)

Carolina (1-9)

at Atlanta (4-6)

at Green Bay (4-6*)

Jacksonville (7-3)

New Orleans (5-5)

At Carolina (1-9)

* Green Bay played on Thanksgiving and will be either 5-6 or 4-7 by the time this is posted.

So I count three opponents and four games against teams that currently have losing records, two against .500 teams and one against a winning team. And given how four of those games are against teams that are eight 4-6 or 5-5 at the moment, any number of them could have winning records by the time they pop up on the Buccaneers' schedule.

But I'm assuming your general point is that the Buccaneers have already played the tougher part of its schedule, which included games against three of the four teams with the best records in the NFC – Philadelphia, Detroit and San Francisco – plus an upstart Houston team and the always tough Bills, both on the road. And what I think about that is I'm glad the Bucs don't have to play those teams again as they try to chase down a playoff spot.

Other than that, I'm not going to be counting any chickens before they hatch. Keep in mind that the Falcons have already beaten the Bucs, so we certainly can't take that one for granted. And you only have to think back to last year's game in Carolina to learn caution when assuming a Panthers game is going to be an easy mark, whatever their record is. This weekend, the Buccaneers head to Indy with a very banged-up defense to face the ninth-highest scoring team in the league. My point is, nothing is going to come easy. That said, I do believe the Buccaneers can win any and all of those games.

To your point, though, the Buccaneers have the second easiest remaining schedule, based on strength of schedule, which is the combined winning percentage of a team's opponents. Then again, Atlanta has the easiest and New Orleans the third easiest, so…

Scott,

This has been bothering me for a few weeks now, so I finally felt like i had to write in to ask you about it. It's about the new fair catch rule on kickoffs. Basically my question is – why isn't anyone using it?!? I don't know if I've seen it even 1 time so far this season. I know this was another rule about player safety, which is fine, but since it's an optional thing it's really not having impact. My point is that this is a strategic thing. Are teams really that good at returning kickoffs that they won't ever just take the starting line at the 25?

Thanks and Happy Thanksgiving…Michael Thomas (not that one)

(via email)

Great question! I've been wondering the exact same thing. Just from memory, I believe I've seen it exactly once by the Bucs' return team and exactly once from their opponents.

For anyone who doesn't know, NFL owners approved a resolution during the offseason to allow players to call for a fair catch on kickoffs if the ball is behind the 25. The ball is then placed at the 25 for the start of the ensuing drive. College football has the same rule and I see it used a lot more in those games. This one of those one-year resolutions, meaning the league will try it out this season and then see if they want to make it permanent next season. From what I've seen, why bother?

"Are NFL teams really that good at returning kickoffs," you ask. No! Through 11 weeks, all 32 teams have combined to record two kickoff return touchdowns. The average kickoff return across the league gains 22.7 yards and only five teams are even averaging 25 or more yards per return. The NFL average on kickoff returns is 22.7 yards, and the average starting position is at the 25.1 yard line. If return men fair caught every kickoff that didn't go into the end zone, virtually nothing would change!

Given those stats, if you choose to return a kickoff your basically hoping to get back to the 25-yard line anyway. Take the fair catch and that's guaranteed and you don't run the risk of a holding penalty on the return knocking you back to your 10-yard line.

Rant over. Now for a speed round!

How many yards did Godwin have last game

- @jarvonmerk (via Instagram)

Chris Godwin caught six passes for 39 yards in the game against San Francisco last weekend.

- What is Rachaad White's contract?

- @jacobwelvaert9 (via Instagram)

As a third-round draft pick in 2022, White got the standard four-year deal that every player drafted from rounds Two through Seven gets. That means the Buccaneers have him under contract through the 2025 season, but there is no fifth-year team option like there are in the contracts for first-round picks. The Buccaneers as a rule don't release the dollar amounts in their contracts, but if you're curious enough that information is easy to find on Spotrac.com or OvertheCap.com.

After facing a former-Buc-player-turned-GM (John Lynch), is there any other former Bucs that you think would make a great GM?

- keeganschenck (via Instagram)