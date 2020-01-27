What We Learned from the 2020 Senior Bowl

Another tackle that impressed was Auburn's Prince Tega Wanogho, though being from a big-time SEC program, that's not exactly surprising. Connecticut's Matt Peart also flashed.

Conversely, this class of interior offensive linemen may not be as deep as initially thought. Both LSU offensive linemen, Lloyd Cushenberry III and Damien Lewis looked good. Lewis, especially, showed his toughness. But the interior group lacked the bonified standout like Jones.

-Defensive line standouts

We talked about Kinlaw already, but another pleasant surprise was the North team's Jason Strowbridge from the University of North Carolina. I'm not sure anyone helped his draft stock more than Strowbridge. A pretty unknown prospect coming into Mobile, Strowbridge looked like a man among boys. His one-on-ones were a joy to watch. His hands were good, and his speed was even better. Strowbridge also made plays on the ball, recording multiple pass breakups at the line in practice. He consistently won all week against good talent.

Though he's a pass rusher, Utah's Bradlee Anae deserves some praise – especially for what he was able to do in the game, getting back to back sacks on quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. They weren't his only sacks of the game, either. No one had an answer for him. He showed the same flashes in one-on-one drills but really punctuated his performance during Saturday's game.

-Small school guys get noticed