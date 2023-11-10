What IS Working | S.S. Mailbag

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a wild game in Houston last weekend when Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown pass with six seconds left to make the final 39-37. That surprising last-minute drive trumped the Buccaneers own impressive go-ahead score 40 seconds earlier and robbed the visiting team of an opportunity to celebrate a very memorable victory.

While not really getting over the sting of that loss, there were a couple things in the game that we, as Bucs fans, can celebrate. One was Mike Evans getting 87 receiving yards to become just the 39th player in NFL history to top 11,000 in his career. Evans continues to put additional flourishes on what is increasingly looking like a Hall of Fame resume.

The other was Lavonte David recording 11 tackles – his fourth straight game with double-digit stops – and increasing his career total to 1,422. With seven more tackles he will pass Hall of Famer Rondé Barber for second place on the franchise's all-time list in that category, moving into second behind another Hall of Famer, Derrick Brooks.

Evans and David are clearly two of best and most accomplished players in franchise history and should eventually see their names hung in the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. However, while Evans will eventually retire as the team's all-time leading receiver, since he's already got that mantle, Davis is very unlikely to end up with the franchise tackle record. That's because even when he makes the tackle that surpasses Barber, David will still be 769 tackles behind Brooks, who amazingly finished his career with 2,198 of them.

At the rate he is making tackles this season (9.75 per game), David would finish the 17-game slate with 166 tackles. That would put him at 1,510 on his career, which would still be 688 behind Brooks. If David were to play four more seasons – and, he is still amazing, that's asking a lot – he would have to average 172 tackles per campaign. Before this season, his career high was 146 tackles.

Which got me thinking? David is not going to catch Brooks, but will anyone, ever? How likely is that tackle record to stand forever, no matter how long the Buccaneers franchise exists? And what of other franchise career records? Let's take a look, starting with these two we've already been discussing.

Warning: This intro gets a bit lengthy. Feel free to skip down to the questions if you sent one in and want to see if it made it.

Most Career Tackles: 2,198 by Derrick Brooks

- Broken soon? No chance. If David is too far back, there isn't anyone else even remotely in the picture

- Broken eventually? Probably not. I say this not because it's impossible for the Buccaneers to ever find another tackling machine like Brooks, but because how the manner in which tackle stats are compiled has changed through the years. Tackles didn't actually become an official statistic that outside services tracked and compiled until 2001, and even after that some teams continued to count and publish their own tackle stats for more than a decade. Now, the tackle totals you see in team publications and outside services come straight from the box scores that official stat crews compile during games. Since coaches, who recorded tackles while grading the players on Mondays after each game, could sometimes be a bit more generous with their tackle assessments, players in previous eras may have had somewhat inflated totals, but only as compared to today. I'm not saying which way is right or wrong, or that there is anything whatsoever unreal about Brooks's career totals. It's just two different types of accounting, and it should make it harder for a player in today's NFL to get to that incredible total.

Most Career Receptions, Receiving Yards: 720, 11,019 (and counting), Mike Evans

- Broken soon? I mean, yes, Evans is going to continue to break his own record ever time he plays. And we don't know what his final total is going to be (this will be influenced heavily by whether or not he re-signs with the Buccaneers after the season). Chris Godwin is second all-time in both categories but is still 234 behind in catches and 4,885 in yards. As long as the two remain teammates, Godwin can't really make up much ground.

- Broken eventually? There's potential. If Godwin, who is in his seventh season, at some point plays five more as a Buccaneer without Evans as a teammate, he would have to average a little less than 50 catches to catch Evans on that one, but close to 1,000 yards per season to get that one. Those numbers are not impossible, obviously, but the five-more-seasons-without-Evans scenario is a little far-fetched. However, I'll say there's a decent chance of those records being broken one day because of the way passing numbers in the NFL just keep going up. We're probably talking about many more decades of Buccaneers football, and it's not unreasonable to think another star receiver will come along, get caught up in a prolific offense and stick around for a while.

Most Career Passing Yards: 19,737 by Jameis Winston

- Broken soon? Depends on the definition of soon. Winston did that in just five seasons, so if a similarly prolific young quarterback came along at some time in the near future, it could happen.

- Broken eventually? Almost certainly, and for the same reason as the receiving answers above. You have to figure that at some point, whether it's two or 10 years from now, the Bucs are going to land a potential franchise quarterback in the draft, and if he – unlike all the other ones who came before him – gets that second contract and plays eight to 10 years as a Buc, it should fall.

Most Career Rushing Yards: 5,957 by James Wilder

- Broken soon? Nope. Rachaad White is the active leader in rushing yards for the Bucs, and he's 30th in team history. He's still working his way towards his first 1,000 yards. If he proves to be a long-term answer for the Buccaneers in the backfield, he might eventually had a shot, but the relative brevity of most running backs careers makes that a bet I wouldn't want to take.

- Broken eventually? I think so. Several guys have gotten close. Mike Alstott finished with 5,088 and might have gotten there if a neck injury hadn't led him to retire. Warrick Dunn got to 4,986 and would have easily shot by Wilder if he had re-signed with the Buccaneers in 2002, instead of in 2008. Doug Martin got to 4,633 and that was with several injury-plagued and disappointing seasons sandwiched between some monster campaigns. Nobody's close now, but some stud back should come along eventually and break this record with a six or seven-year span of production.

Most Career Interceptions: 47 by Rondé Barber

Broken soon? Not a snowball's chance in hell. Before Barber, Donnie Abraham had the record with 31, but that was only two better than the previous recordholder, Cedric Brown. Barber's mark is more than 50% better than Abraham's total. And the game has changed dramatically. In 1999, Barber's third season, there were an average of 2.2 interception per game. Last year, that number was 1.5 per game. Quarterbacks, on average, throw a lot fewer picks than they used to.

- Broken eventually? I doubt it. Even Barber, the best ball hawk in franchise history, only had five or more interceptions in two of his 16 seasons. He put the record out of reach due to his longevity. Sixteen-year NFL careers, especially played exclusively with one team, are very uncommon.

Most Career Sacks: 78.5 by Lee Roy Selmon

- Broken soon? Not too likely. Shaq Barrett is the leading active player on the list, and he's fifth with 43.5. Let's be modest and say he's at 48.5 by the end of the season. That means he would have to record three more 10-sack campaigns with the Buccaneers to catch Selmon. Only Simeon Rice has five double-digit sack campaigns as a Buccaneer.

- Broken eventually? Probably. Selmon's career sack total is the seventh lowest for a franchise all-time leader among the current 32 teams. If I were writing this for, say, the Bills (Bruce Smith) or the Giants (Michael Strahan), I wouldn't be nearly as bullish on the possibility. Warren Sapp nearly caught Selmon with his 77.0 sacks, and definitely would have if he hadn't gone to the Raiders for his last four seasons. With decades of Bucs football to go, at some point a star edge rusher is going to come along and spend most of his career in Tampa, long enough to break that record.

Most Points Scored: 592 by Martin Gramatica

- Broken soon? Very possible, if "soon" means within the next couple seasons and if Evans remains a Buccaneer beyond 2023 (fingers crossed). He currently has 530 points and has been finding the end zone pretty regularly this year. If he scores 10 more touchdowns as a Buccaneer he'll be at 590 points. Throw in a couple two-point conversions or an 11th TD and he's there.

- Broken eventually? If by Evans, yes. If not, I'd say the chances are low. Evans is not getting there the normal way. Six of the Bucs' top eight all-time scorers are kickers. Not sure we're going to see another touchdown scorer as prolific as Evans anytime soon, given that he's tied for 17th in NFL history in that category. So it would more likely have to be a kicker, and it no longer seems the norm for a kicker to stick with the franchise long enough to have a shot at 600 points.

Man, even by my standards that was a long intro. Now, finally, on to your questions.