2020 Bucs Performance Review: Breaking Down Brady's Second Half

They actually start in a 3x1 formation with trips to Brady's right. Antonio Brown then motions down across the formation and lines up tight just outside Rob Gronkowski's outside shoulder. It's a quick stop because Brady immediately snaps the ball. He fakes the handoff to running back Leonard Fournette – it's play action and enough to draw the middle linebacker down. Brady then takes a three-step drop as the offensive line, along with Gronkowski, holds, buying Brady a bunch of time as all three receivers are now in vertical routes. Falcons look to be in two-man, meaning a cover 2 shell with two deep safeties and man coverage underneath. Brown is the first read on this play, but he has two defenders on him as the safety comes over to help, leaving three defenders to handle Evans and Chris Godwin on the opposite side. Evans curls to the middle of the field and Brady hits him right between the hashes as he himself gets hit. And Brady knew he was going to get hit. But he held on until the last second to get it to his second read and let it go at the perfect time. Evans makes the contested grab and the Bucs are set up at the one-yard line. They'd score on the next play and get on the board.