2020 Bucs Performance Review: OLB Shaq Barrett

Here, both Barrett and JPP are lined up on the interior, though Barrett is still in two-point stance standing up as the 3-tech. Suh and defensive lineman Will Gholston are on the outside, which you know the Minnesota tackles are dreading. The center slides to Barrett's side but his eyes are trained on Suh to make sure he doesn't overpower his man to get to Cousins from the edge. Meanwhile, Barrett disengages the guard as Suh forces his way inside, getting in the way of a whopping three blockers and Barrett is free to chase after Cousins, who has started to scramble away from the clutches of JPP. With no one between him and Barrett, Cousins has to get rid of the ball and throws it beyond where his receiver can reach.