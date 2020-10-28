2020 Bucs Performance Review: WR Scotty Miller

This was Miller's first catch of the afternoon and it shows not only is he a deep threat, but he can use his speed for some intermediate gains when you just need a first down. Bucs are in an empty formation with Tom Brady alone in the backfield in the shotgun. They have a four-wide formation though it's running back Ronald Jones who's on the outside opposite Miller with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin mirroring each other in each slot while tight end Rob Gronkowski is attached to the formation with his hand in the ground on the left side of the line.