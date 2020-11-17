2020 Performance Review: Ronald Jones & The Big Boys Up Front

Football is the ultimate team game. You know that. Therefore, behind every stellar individual performance, there is often a larger cast that helped make it happen.

Such was the case in running back Ronald Jones' 192-yard day in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. Don't get me wrong, Jones had a lot to do with it. He still had to run and hit the openings given to him. Jones shattered his previous single-game high of 111 yards on Sunday and recorded the longest offensive score in Buccaneer history with his 98-yard touchdown run on a play that according to NFL Next Gen Stats was only supposed to gain four yards. Simple maths tells us that was 94 yards over expectation, which is the most of any play this season in the NFL.

After the game, Jones ended up paying it forward with the praise on his 98-yard house call.

"You have to thank the big boys up front for getting that push – make my job look easier, and [thank] the coaching staff, too, for believing in me and keep giving me opportunities," he said. "That's really what it really came down to. It felt good to get back in the win column."

Give me all the big-man love for this offensive line, which has been a top 10 unit all season. Upon further inspection, which we'll get to in a bit, not only was the offensive line helpful in getting Jones free on that 98-yard scamper, it was the two of the five starting offensive linemen that were either out of position or filling in for left guard Ali Marpet's absence. That's right - the Bucs had their biggest rushing day of the season since Week Seven of 2016 with two-fifths of the line out of position. In a unit where continuity is king, that's no small feat. Starting center Ryan Jensen had been shifted to left guard, a position he hadn't played since he was a rotational guy with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, while A.Q. Shipley was brought in at center. Shipley had been brought in midway through training camp and was already familiar with a Bruce Arians offense from his days under Arians in Pittsburgh while he was offensive coordinator of the Steelers and then again in Arizona under Arians as head coach. The guy he lacked a little bit of familiarity with was the guy he was actually snapping to. But it still worked seamlessly, with Shipley changing out his sweat towel at halftime as told on the Pat McAfee show.

He only got yelled at by Tom Brady once.

And he was part of a larger effort that gave Jones – and the Bucs – a career day on the ground. Here are some highlights.

1st Quarter