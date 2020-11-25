2020 Bucs Performance Review: Jason Pierre-Paul and the Difference Between a 'Player' and a 'Baller'

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul said prior to Monday night's game on his Instagram story that he was about to show us all what the difference was between a 'player' and a 'baller'. Pierre-Paul is decidedly the latter and it's nothing new. He has overcome some crazy obstacles over the course of his career. Obstacles that he's had to adjust to permanently – like a fireworks accident that took multiple fingers from his right hand.

That'd be a challenge for any normal right-handed person going about their daily lives. But when you rely on your hands to give you an advantage over an offensive lineman at the highest levels of football? One could forgive him for not being the same player he once was – forget expecting any sort of 'ball hawking' abilities at the very least, right? He already plays a position that isn't traditionally placed in situations that are conducive to picking quarterbacks off. No, his mission is more often than not to get to the quarterback before he has a chance to get the ball out of his hands in the first place.

And he still excels at that aspect of his game, for the record. The Bucs' defense has the third-most sacks of any team in 2020 and Pierre-Paul leads that unit in the category, recording 7.5 sacks so far this season. He has 10 quarterback hits.

But if JPP doesn't limit himself, why would anyone else - including his defensive coordinator?

"He told me from day one that he's going to put me in position to win and that's what he's been doing," said Pierre-Paul of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles. "I'm thankful that he's putting me in position to win and I can just go out and play some fun football. I don't have to worry about anything – just go out there and play like a little kid like I do."

And the last few weeks, Pierre-Paul has found himself in positions to make plays on the ball, whether it be taking down ball carriers or getting his hands on the ball himself. It's resulted in two interceptions in as many games for the outside linebacker, when he only ever had two interceptions to his name coming into this season. He was also integral in stopping the Rams on the ground in a game where they rushed for a total of 37 yards.