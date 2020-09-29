2020 Bucs Performance Review: TE Rob Gronkowski

The Bucs are set up in in 11 personnel. Godwin initially starts on the numbers before motioning inside Miller who's in the slot to Brady's right. Brady's again in the shotgun with Fournette to his left this time. Evans is inside the numbers, mirroring Miller on the other side. Gronk is attached on the right side and the outside linebacker to his side is rushing – blowing right past Gronk as he releases into his route. It's just a straight slant. The middle linebacker is a little delayed, partially due to his reaction and partially due to Godwin running a dig right in front of him. By the time he realizes Gronk is wide open ad is getting the ball, he's still on the hash. It's then the safety that bails out, initially coming over to help the corner with Miller, who ends up forcing Gronk out of bounds. But he proved one thing that will keep setting him up throughout the season: you have to respect Gronk as a receiver, because if you leave him unaccounted for – he will burn you.