2020 Performance Review: The Bucs Offense

The Buccaneer offense ended the season looking like the offense we all expected after a whirlwind of an offseason that brought arguably the greatest quarterback of all time to Tampa Bay. Add in a couple more veteran offensive pieces, like tight end Rob Gronkowski fresh out of retirement (literally) and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy, and on paper it started to look like the Avengers had become Buccaneers.

The question was of course, how it would all end up working out and just how long it would take for this unit to live up to its potential and expectations.

Now, we pretty much have that answer. The Buccaneers scored It was a bit of a roller coaster for the first three quarters of the season, but the consistency wasn't quite there. We've heard from multiple players and Head Coach Bruce Arians himself that time was what these players needed. Time to learn the offense, time to learn each other and just plain, old time together. And we all know, there's no substitute for time, no matter how much quarterback Tom Brady seemingly defies it.

In a lot of ways, he's done it again. He learned a brand-new offense with a brand new team for the first time in two decades and shattered records left and right in the process. When all was said and done, by the time the clock struck midnight on the 2020 regular season, Brady had 4,633 passing yards, good for the second-most by a Buccaneer quarterback ever and 40 touchdown passes, which sets the Bucs' single-season record and breaks Peyton Manning's record for most touchdowns thrown by a quarterback in his first season with a new team – yes, rookies included. Brady accounted for three more touchdowns on the ground, which matched the second-highest total of his career and gave the 43-year-old 43 total touchdowns on the year.

And he's not turning back into a pumpkin any time soon. Neither is the rest of the Bucs' offensive weaponry. The offense finished the 2020 regular season as the third-best scoring offense, averaging 30.8 points per game, finished fourth in passing offense, averaging 298.5 yards through the air and seventh in overall offense with a per-game average of 384.1 all-purpose yards.