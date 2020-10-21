2020 Bucs Performance Review: ILB Devin White

And after weeks of almost getting home, finally White does in the fourth quarter and it's the nail in the coffin on Rodgers' game. It was also one of three third-down sacks the Bucs had on the day. Packers are in 11 personnel and down 28 points with just over five minutes to play in the game. They had made it almost to midfield at this point with Rodgers still in trying to at least cut into the Bucs' four (holds fingers up) touchdown lead. Instead the Bucs are in a three-down front with Jeremiah Ledbetter head up on the center at nose tackle. Suh is in the seven-tech, shaded just inside the tight end while JPP has his hand in the dirt at the five position with Barrett standing up on the outside to the same side.