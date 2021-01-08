2020 Performance Review: The Bucs Defense

Where the Buccaneers' offense needed time to mesh and come together, the story of the Bucs' defense is rather that of consistency and continuing where they left off in the latter part of 2019. And that's essentially exactly what they did. The defense finished with more interceptions, more sacks and more tackles for loss than they did in 2019.

They went from ranking 15th in 2019 in total defense to finishing sixth in 2020. This was after Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles inherited a unit ranked 27th, mind you.

Where the strength of this defense lies is with its front seven and yet again stopping the run in an effort to make opposing teams one-dimensional. It worked, while the Buccaneers continued to get after the passer, this year seeing more pressure from their interior linemen. The secondary improved, recording more takeaways last year and even helping out the pass rush from time to time as it got more creative in the second year under Bowles.

Here are some of the highlights as we evaluate the 2020 Buccaneers defense of the regular season as they enter into their first playoff game since 2007.

The Run Defense

As mentioned above, the run defense remained consistent from the very beginning of the season. In Week One, despite the loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs held a formidable rushing attack, one that includes running back Alvin Kamara to just 87 rushing yards.

Fast forward toward the end of the season and the Buccaneers limited another division rival as they kept the Falcons to just 37 yards in Atlanta during Week 15.

Since 2019, the Buccaneer defense has allowed the fewest yards on the ground per game, letting up an average of just 77.2. In that same span, they've allowed just 3.43 yards per rushing play, also the best mark in the league.