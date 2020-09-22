2020 Bucs Performance Review: S Jordan Whitehead

The Bucs are in their base formation with a single-high safety and Whitehead creeping down in the box. As Bridgewater snaps the ball out of the shotgun, McCaffrey actually crosses him and waits for his gap provided by the left guard. At this point, Whitehead has dropped, the defense ready for the pass despite the bait set out by Carolina. With cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting covering the deep third to his side, Whitehead goes to step up covering underneath and catches a glimpse of McCaffrey where Bridgewater is likely going with the ball. Only Whitehead is pretty far off. Actually, if you listen to this week's Mic'd Up, cornerback Sean Muphy-Bunting actually tells Whitehead to 'scoot up' from his pre-snap position. Now, pay attention to defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh here. He gets in Bridgewater's face, which forces Bridgewater to float the ball higher than he wants to, causing him to overthrow McCaffrey by a pretty large margin. Whitehead already has momentum in that direction and makes the heads-up catch realizing how far the ball is traveling.