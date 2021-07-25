2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1

-Part of the reason for Brady's spreading the ball around was that the offense was rotating their personnel almost as much as the defense typically does. We saw a mix of guys getting first team reps with Brady along with second team reps from backup Blaine Gabbert.

-The defense was not shy about getting their hands on the football today. In fact, they recorded two batted down passes in a row, with JPP getting the second at the line of scrimmage, to the oohs of the crowd.

-Another batted down pass came from safety Mike Edwards as he came screaming downhill to swat down a ball at the line of scrimmage about halfway through practice.

-Another tipped ball – this one in the middle of the field – resulted in an almost-interception for cornerback Carlton Davis. It just bounced out of his hands but was an excellent effort by the secondary as a whole.

-Even when receivers made catches, the defense never gave up on the ball. In fact, cornerback Nate Brooks ended up stripping the ball after Darden caught a pass from Gabbert, making the whole play look effortless. Brooks was then there to punch the ball clean out of Darden's hands, helping the rookie learn a valuable lesson that the play ain't over til it's over, right?