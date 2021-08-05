2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10

-The defense then stuck in an all-out blitz for Gabbert's last snap of the series and he, predictably, couldn't get the ball out fast enough. The play was blown dead on a likely 'sack' by White.

-In the next series, Brady's pass went off the hands of Evans but then on the very next play, Brady went back to Evans on the opposite side of the field where Evans made his best catch of the day as he stretched out perfectly with both hands to secure the catch along the sideline.

-Brady was hurried into a deep ball to rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden as cornerback Antonio Hamilton came in on a blitz. The ball arrived before Darden did as a result and the pass fell incomplete.

-Quarterback Ryan Griffin had a great pass over the middle after wide receiver Josh Pearson fought to get open and give Griffin a target. Pearson got a, 'Way to finish!' from his coaches after the play.

-Inside linebacker Lavonte David got in on the pass rush as he came off the edge for a play and would have gotten a sack on Brady.

-Later in the series on third down, it was Gronkowski that came in clutch on a tight-window throw from Brady to move the chains.

-The next play, defensive tackle Khalil Davis absolutely lit up running back Ronald Jones as he tried to get through the A-gap.

-Brady then attempted a screen pass to running back Leonard Fournette that fell incomplete thanks to White being right there to disrupt the pass.

-The series ended for Brady on a double whammy as both safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting converged on Brady in the backfield for a third-down sack.

-Safety Jordan Whitehead called out, 'Let's go, Ross!' from the sideline, talking to Ross Cockrell, who was playing safety. Both he and cornerback Herb Miller ran with wide receiver Tyler Johnson all the way down the field and into the end zone as they broke up the 35-yard pass.

-The next play, Miller ended up rushing the quarterback and as a result, was able to get his hand up and bat down another ball at the line this time.

-As the first-team offense finally made its way inside the red zone, the ball was fumbled on a bad handoff and it was defensive tackle Vita Vea who recovered it to end the series.