2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 12

Saturday morning brought a different energy to Buccaneers training camp as we got our first taste of full speed. The coaching staff built in a live-tackling period for the very end of practice, which also included goal line work. It's a situation that's a favorite of Head Coach Bruce Arians because of the energy it ends up bringing.

This morning's practice did not disappoint.

It had been a 'chippy' morning already, with offensive and defensive players entering the period of camp where they're tired of hitting each other, as Arians puts it. But up until this point, though contact has been allowed, it was never full speed. Judging from the buzzing not only from the crowd, but the players themselves, they had been itching for a live tackle period and will now get an off day on Sunday to recover.

Here are a few more things that stood out from Saturday morning:

-The best drills in pads are one-on-ones and the Bucs did an entire period of positional battles. On one field were the wide receivers and cornerbacks. Herb Miller recorded a nice pass breakup on a downfield pass intended for Scotty Miller. It was as the defensive linemen were switching fields and they watched the whole thing with his teammates shouting, "I see you, Herb!" after the play.