2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways: Day 2

Practice in the sweltering heat continued Monday as the team took the field for day two of training camp.

Jul 26, 2021 at 04:57 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

In a day that was 'hotter than fish grease' as wide receiver Jaydon Mickens put it, the Buccaneers continued practice, trotting out for their second day of training camp on Monday. Held at AdventHealth Training Center, where the team practices all year round, the stadium, and therefore last year's Super Bowl banners are always in clear view.

And while Head Coach Bruce Arians has cautioned these last two days of dwelling on the championship success last year, it's that taste of it that keeps the players motivated this year.

This was also after Smith commented on how hot it was and talked about how players can lose up to 10 pounds in a single practice in this heat.

Anyway, here's a few more things that stood out beyond the sun:

-I'm going to be honest, I'm not quite sure how it happened but outside linebacker Joe Tryon ended up with the ball running down the sidelines in special teams drills and if you're telling me this guy has ball skills on special teams on top of his physical abilities rushing the passer, then that makes me very excited.

-Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles likes to start practices out on the right foot for the defense – literally. He makes every defensive player line up and then has another one of his coaches simulate a hard count with the infamous ball on a stick. If one single player jumps, they stay at five. If they do it perfectly it goes down to four, then three and so on. But if a guy jumps again, it goes back up to five. Bowles wants five clean get-offs from his entire defense before they start practice.

-I cannot stress enough how quick inside linebacker Lavonte David is laterally. It doesn't matter if it's a running back, tight end or even receiver, David keeps up with all of them in coverage.

-Rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden had an insane sideline catch where he tipped the ball up to himself, then twisted around to catch it while falling out of bounds and still managed to drag both feet. He even earned a 'good catch' from Bowles, who was standing right there.

-Wide receiver Scotty Miller seemed to get in the mix a little more today. The receivers did a little bit of shuffling around and we saw a lot out of both Miller and Darden on the first field.

-In the seven-on-seven period, quarterback Tom Brady seemed to be getting the running backs more involved in underneath routes. Running back Ronald Jones even made it into the end zone on a short slant during the period.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, July 26

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Cornerback Nate Brooks #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 and Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66, Guard Alex Cappa #65, Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV cleats during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Cornerback Nate Brooks #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Coaching Fellow Louis Murphy during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Cleats during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 26, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53, Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48, Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51, Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell, and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-The practice condensed to one field for the final few periods of the day. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton had a leaping pass breakup on a long pass over the middle in which he disrupted the middle of the throw.

-The fans in attendance were thrilled to see a long pass from Brady to wide receiver Mike Evans as Evans leapt up along the sideline as Brady put it right in the bread basket. Earned its fair share of applause from the crowd as the team marched down the field in situational drills.

-The series ended in a touchdown by running back Giovani Bernard after catching a short pass from Brady. It earned a, "Nice drive, 12," from quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen.

-In the last period, cornerback Ross Cockrell, whose sister Anna is competing in Tokyo as part of Team USA Track and Field, nabbed himself an interception. There had been pass breakups and near misses for the second day in a row but Cockrell came away with a clean pick after jumping a route ahead of the intended receiver.

-Drops were again a thing today as Arians lamented his displeasure with the last 30 minutes of practice. He blamed the heat and his players not being quite as accustomed to it as they should be but he's liked what he's seen to start practice the last couple days.

-The very last situational drill of the day saw the defense stop quarterback Blaine Gabbert, taking away options downfield and 'pressuring' him (without actually touching him because no contact is allowed at this stage). That ended the day on a high note for the defense as a result.

