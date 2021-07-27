2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways: Day 3

-Evans had a couple in the same series, the latter coming over the middle on a laser throw from Brady. Not only is Brady's accuracy almost alarming, the velocity in which he throws the ball is straight up impressive.

-Quarterback Blaine Gabbert side-armed a pass to running back Leonard Fournette on the run and more people need to talk about it. Patrick Mahomes who?

-Rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden had an up and down day but he had an excellent diving grab in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown in red zone drills from Gabbert. Earned him a few, "Yeah, Darden!" cheers from the crowd.

-Not to be outdone, Brady threw his own beautiful back-corner fade to who else but Mike Evans. It was picture perfect as Evans caught the ball in stride, quickly getting both feet in bounds before his momentum carried him out.

-Brady to Gronk over the middle on a crossing route, stop me if you've heard that before. It happened in seven-on-seven and Gronk rounded the sideline closest to fans to a lot of cheers (of course).

-For trying out the center position for the first time just a few months ago, rookie Robert Hainsey has come a long way. He looks a lot more fluid in his snaps, which was apparent in seven-on-seven drills.

-In the same period, it was evident the defense is once again placing an emphasis on swarming the ball. It may only have been seven on seven, but if the offense completed a pass, there were immediately more defenders in the area.