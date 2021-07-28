2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways: Day 4

-The defense had a day, too. They stopped a 'big third down' as Arians called out before the play in a series where rookie quarterback Kyle Trask was at the helm. The front managed to get in Trask's face with simulated pressure while the back end held up their end of the bargain, not giving Trask any options. He ended up firing a last ditch effort to the back of the end zone but it was well out of bounds.

-Trask was able to make up for the earlier series with a beautiful back corner throw to wide receiver Josh Pearson in the end zone during red zone drills.

-Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is seeing things faster and it's very apparent. His recognition has allowed him to consistently get to the ball and, in some cases, ahead of the receiver, to break up a pass and it seems like only a matter of time before he gets his hands on a ball.

-The defense didn't let Trask off so easy though, with safety Javon Hagan nabbing himself a diving interception on the goal line on the following play.

-That wasn't the only pick of the day as inside linebacker Joe Jones tipped a ball from Gabbert up in the air which then fell in the arms of cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. You know what they say: turnovers come in bunches.

-The defense refused to let up after that, recording three consecutive pass breakups from two different quarterbacks.

-Gabbert then had an excellent series with the help of wide receiver Mike Evans, first connecting with him on a crossing route, after which Evans made a few good moves to evade defenders and pick up more yards after the catch. It was followed by another throw to Evans on a post route that Evans again caught in stride.

-Quarterback Ryan Griffin had a beautiful touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller where he placed the ball perfectly at his chest as Miller turned around at the perfect time to make the catch and cross the goal line.