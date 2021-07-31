2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6

-While seven-on-seven was going on field one, the linemen were having their trench battles on field two. The other day, defensive tackle Vita Vea crashed rookie offensive lineman Robert Hainsey's press conference, asking about what else but himself. Hainsey replied he hadn't had a chance to really go against Vea yet but he knew it would be a challenge. Well, challenge day came Saturday as Hainsey got his chance in one-on-ones to line up with Vea. It went about as you'd expect.

-In those same one-on-ones, we got an up-close look at why Ndamukong Suh is still a literal force to be reckoned with. His strength hasn't waned and there's simply no other way to describe his hand-technique other than, well, violent.

-Left tackle Donovan Smith had a good rep on outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, holding him off pretty handily.

-It was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul that then returned the favor by getting past him so quickly if you blinked, you would have missed it.

-Pierre-Paul was also playing teacher. After outside linebacker Anthony Nelson redid a rep, he came over to JPP, who was coaching him up and giving him pointers as he watched him.

-Inside linebacker Joe Jones had an excellent rep in coverage on tight end Codey McElroy. He knocked the ball from McElroy's hands in the back of the end zone after playing him pretty physically the whole way.

-Tight end Rob Gronkowski did a good job cutting back in on cornerback Jamel Dean, who lost track of Gronkowski for a split second to look for the ball. It was enough for Gronk to get open enough for Brady, who hit Gronkowski in the end zone for the score. Gronk then flipped the ball up in front of the crowd and gave fans a big smile as he circled around back to the huddle.

-Today was a planned veteran day off for Lavonte David but that didn't stop Brady from calling to the sideline at one point saying, "Put Lavonte in! I wanna beat his a**!" To which, David laughed from the sideline where he was watching.

-In the first situational drill at the end of practice, inside linebacker Devin White got his second pick in as many days on the very first play. He intercepted Brady to put an end to the series real quickly.

-It was quarterback Blaine Gabbert's turn to try his luck against the defense and he hit tight end Tanner Hudson over the middle to move the chains and get them to midfield after Hudson fought for a few more yards.

-The defense ultimately stopped Gabbert's series too on third down after a forced incompletion.

-The first team offense came back on the field and it was White again who made the first play. This time, he met running back Ronald Jones at the line, not allowing him to gain any ground. However, Brady then thrilled the crowd on back to back plays. First, he hit tight end O.J. Howard, who is officially back practicing after an Achilles injury last season, with a long pass down the sideline to move the chains. Brady's next pass was then a beautiful ball to wide receiver Antonio Brown, who had managed to get behind safety Mike Edwards, which got the offense close to the goal line. The situation only called for the Bucs needing a field goal so it was rookie Jose Borregales that successfully made the short kick.

-The next series ended with another interception as Hamilton tracked Gabbert as he scrambled trying to get through his progression. Hamilton jumped up as Gabbert let the ball go and made the grab.

-Both quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Kyle Trask were unsuccessful against the defense in the two ensuing situational series.