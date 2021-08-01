2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7

-As mentioned above, situational drills didn't go exactly as the offense might have hoped but there was an excellent pass from Brady to tight end Rob Gronkowski for about 20 yards to the sideline closest to the bleachers at one point. The fans certainly loved it as Gronkowski circled around past them to cheers of 'Gronk!'

-What was very interesting from the crowd was in that same series, a third-down chant of 'defense!' got going. Usually in these practices, everyone just cheers for offensive spectacles but in this case, they wanted the defense to succeed.

-And succeed they did. This is the point of practice when the defense managed a third down 'sack' of Brady and he punted the ball away in frustration. Also worth noting: 'sack' is in quotations because no one – I mean no one – touches the quarterback in a Bruce Arians practice.

-It was the first of two-straight forced punts by the defense – both for the first and second teams.

-When it came time for Griffin's series, the third-team defense seemed to again be holding up until a ball was tipped over the middle and took a fortunate spin into Jonsen's hands instead of the defense. The drive ended in a touchdown to wide receiver Josh Pearson.