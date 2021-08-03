2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

-The next series, however, ended in the offense's favor as Griffin hit wide receiver Josh Pearson for a 50-yard touchdown pass where defenders completely lost track of Pearson and left him wide open in the end zone.

-It was quarterback Kyle Trask's turn to lead a series in situational drills and the first play was nearly picked off by cornerback Nate Brooks right at the sideline. The ball instead bounced off Brooks and ended in an incomplete pass, giving Trask another shot.

-A third down sack would ensure that Trask didn't get past midfield, though.

-He was then given another shot and the first play, he floated a pass over the pile at the line of scrimmage to wide receiver T.J. Simmons for a first down. The series would eventually end in a short field goal for the offense.

-Arians talked the other day about how he wanted to see more tough, 'grimy' catches from Miller and he seems to have taken that to heart. Miller went up for a hard-fought catch where he collided with the defender in midair, but came down with the ball anyway for a few-yard gain.