Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

The Buccaneers were forced indoors yet again but this time, they put the pads on for the first time in the indoor facility.

Aug 03, 2021 at 02:29 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TCTADay9

Despite trying to hold out as long as possible before calling it, the weather ended up forcing the Buccaneers indoors on Tuesday right before practice was set to begin. Storms and heavy rain had been in the area all morning so it meant the players would practice in pads in the indoor facility for the first time this preseason.

It was also a rest day for a few players, including Lavonte David again because Head Coach Bruce Arians didn't want him coming back to practice after a day off on the turf of the indoor facility, which can be harder on players' bodies. In addition to David, quarterback and birthday boy Tom Brady had a day off as well as tight end Rob Gronkowski. Arians is a big advocate of giving veteran players rest days in camp ahead of a long, grueling season.

It also gave some other players a chance to step up, with a lot of second and third-team players getting the majority of the reps on Tuesday.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 3

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneersduring 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneersduring 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 and Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 and Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Tackle Chidi Okeke #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Tackle Chidi Okeke #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Assistant Coach Tom Moore and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Assistant Coach Tom Moore and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 and Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 and Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Nate Brooks #38 and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Nate Brooks #38 and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 and Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 and Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26, and Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26, and Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Safety Raven Greene #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Safety Raven Greene #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End De'Quan Hampton #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End De'Quan Hampton #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End De'Quan Hampton #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End De'Quan Hampton #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 and Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 and Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95, Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust, Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71, Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91, Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95, Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust, Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71, Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91, Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 and Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 and Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 and Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 and Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 and Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 and Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Super Bowl LV and NFC Champion banners hang during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 83

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2021 - Super Bowl LV and NFC Champion banners hang during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 83

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are some things that stood out:

-Ross Cockrell had another near pick on a long ball over the middle. He's become excellent at tracking those passes from the safety spot as he gets more comfortable with the position. Cockrell said over the weekend that it's a matter of seeing the entire field as a safety, as opposed to being at corner and just worrying about your man most of the time. It seems like he's certainly getting the hang of it.

-Quarterback Blaine Gabbert hit Chris Godwin on the run in traffic and Godwin was able to escape the defenders on him to take off down the field in the limited work he got today.

-Inside linebacker Devin White's focus on his coverage skills is clearly paying off. He ran with tight end Tanner Hudson stride for stride and then was able to knock the ball away from Hudson before he could make the grab from quarterback Ryan Griffin.

-Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. got his hands on a pass when a ball intended for tight end O.J. Howard was tipped just enough for it to bounce into Winfield's arms. We didn't see as many long passes in Tuesday's practice and the defense seemed to have the advantage throughout the day in pads.

-White continued his ball skills in seven-on-seven drills where he got a pass breakup on a shallow route intended for the running back. It was a near-instant denial for White.

-Safety Herb Miller and inside linebacker Grant Stuard stuck with tight end Jerell Adams as a pass over the middle came his way. They both went up with Adams to get the ball and it was Stuard that ended up breaking up the pass in the end to force the incompletion.

-In one-on-ones between the offensive and defensive lines, outside linebacker Anthony Nelson working against tackle Josh Wells showed off some quick feet to get past Wells in a hurry. It was well received by his coaches following the rep.

-In red zone drills, Gabbert threw a dart to wide receiver Tyler Johnson in the end zone that was aided by a good block by wide receiver Scotty Miller to give Gabbert more time.

-Winfield Jr. had another great play on the ball as he broke up a third-down pass intended for Hudson right before the goal line in the same red zone period. It forced the offense to settle for a field goal on the series.

-The next series, however, ended in the offense's favor as Griffin hit wide receiver Josh Pearson for a 50-yard touchdown pass where defenders completely lost track of Pearson and left him wide open in the end zone.

-It was quarterback Kyle Trask's turn to lead a series in situational drills and the first play was nearly picked off by cornerback Nate Brooks right at the sideline. The ball instead bounced off Brooks and ended in an incomplete pass, giving Trask another shot.

-A third down sack would ensure that Trask didn't get past midfield, though.

-He was then given another shot and the first play, he floated a pass over the pile at the line of scrimmage to wide receiver T.J. Simmons for a first down. The series would eventually end in a short field goal for the offense.

-Arians talked the other day about how he wanted to see more tough, 'grimy' catches from Miller and he seems to have taken that to heart. Miller went up for a hard-fought catch where he collided with the defender in midair, but came down with the ball anyway for a few-yard gain.

-The next play was a handoff to running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who was immediately met in the backfield by outside linebacker Joe Tryon. The rookie said he likes playing the run along with rushing the passer and it turns out, he looks like he's pretty good at it, too.

Related Content

news

Bucs Pivot to 'Young Player Development Day' in Camp

Camp Notes, Day 10: The Bucs went inside on a rainy Tuesday morning and used most of their practice reps to put young players in pressure situations…Plus, the team's confidence is high in both Ryan Succop and Blaine Gabbert
news

O.J. Howard's Goal: 17-Plus Weeks of Availability

During his long recovery from last year's Achilles tendon injury, TE O.J. Howard studied the best in the game at his position but also learned a new approach he believes will keep him on the field more than in previous years
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8

Lightning forced the team indoors for the majority of practice but the players got a break from pads on Monday.
news

Ross Cockrell Celebrates Sister's Olympic Glory in Style

After Anna Cockrell qualified for the Olympic finals in the 400-meter hurdles on Monday morning, big brother Ross Cockrell said he was feeling the magic from his sister's performance in Bucs practice
news

Kyle Trask Focuses on Maximizing His Reps

Rookie QB Kyle Trask can't control how quickly his opportunities come with the Buccaneers, but he can make the most of his current situation while soaking up knowledge from the team's veteran passers
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 7

We're a week into training camp and the Bucs had their second-straight practice with pads on.
news

Bruce Arians: Bucs Must Get Smarter, And Soon

Camp Notes, Day Eight: Head Coach Bruce Arians is pleased with his team's effort in the Bucs' 2021 training camp but is still seeing too many mental mistakes, especially on offense…And more
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6

It was "Back Together" Saturday across the NFL, which happened to coincide with the Buccaneers' first day in pads. 
news

Bucs Rebound, 'Practice to Win'

Camp Notes, Day Seven: The pads went on for the first time in 2021 and the Buccaneers responded with a strong effort to balance Friday's struggles…Plus Joe Tryon takes a big step forward, and more
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways: Day 5

The team resumed practice following an off day on Thursday but were a little sluggish according to their head coach.
news

Welp, Bruce Arians Did NOT Like That Practice

Camp Notes, Day Six: The Bucs stumbled in their return from a day off but still have a chance to finish the first week of camp on a high note…Plus, several players return to practice and more
Advertising