2021 Prospect Primer: EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Comments: Phillips has all the physicality and size you need at the outside linebacker position, which is exactly where the Bucs would use him. Not only is his ability to rush the passer added by his length and motor, but with a little more conditioning and build up, he could be a stout run defender too, according to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

"Edge defender with plus physical attributes and a motor that keeps him working and attacking throughout the rep," writes Zierlein. "Phillips might have the combination of length and athleticism that would allow teams to look at him with a hand on the ground or standing depending on his weight. Adding play strength will be important so that he can stack it up when setting the edge as a run defender in the league. He's a slippery-limbed pass rusher with good first-step quickness, which bodes well for his future rush success if he gets better with his hands and learns a go-to counter. He has a shot at becoming a solid future starter along the edge if his medicals pan out."