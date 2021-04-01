2021 Prospect Primer: OT Samuel Cosmi

Name: Samuel Cosmi

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Texas

Height: 6-6

Weight: 314

NFL Grade: 6.26 (will be starter within first two seasons)

Stats: Cosmi played three seasons for the Longhorns after redshirting his freshman year, starting 34 of 35 games primarily at right tackle to start before he switched to left tackle in 2019 and continuing into 2020. As a junior in 2020, he earned multiple Second-Team All-America selections and was named All Big-12 despite playing just the first eight games of the season. Cosmi then opted out for the remainder of the year to focus on training for the NFL Draft.

Last year he still managed to lead the team in total first down/touchdown blocks with 25, total knockdown blocks with 28 and total intimidation/dominant blocks with 12, according to the University of Texas website. Cosmi helped block for an offense that averaged 6.36 yards per play and a Longhorn backfield that averaged 5.0 yards per rush.

Comments: A lot of what makes Cosmi different or sets him apart is his speed and agility. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein went so far as to say he moves like big tight end, even. Zierlein also noted that his play strength improved in 2020, complementing his attacking play style.

"Proportionally built left tackle prospect with above-average athleticism and solid technique," wrote Zierlein. "Has a tendency to play too mechanically, with inconsistent finish and fire. Ability to get out in space and adjust to moving targets is a big plus, but he's unlikely to get bodies pushed around as a pure drive blocker and he's not as instinctive as expected for a three-year starter. His play strength looked improved in pass protection in 2020 and he works with quality posture and punch-timing. Despite solid pass pro traits and good athleticism, he could find early trouble dealing with the diverse attacks of NFL edge rushers."