Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Prospect Primer: OT Samuel Cosmi

This year’s draft is yet again ripe with tackle talent.

Apr 01, 2021 at 08:00 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

ppthursday

Name: Samuel Cosmi

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Texas

Height: 6-6

Weight: 314

NFL Grade: 6.26 (will be starter within first two seasons)

Stats: Cosmi played three seasons for the Longhorns after redshirting his freshman year, starting 34 of 35 games primarily at right tackle to start before he switched to left tackle in 2019 and continuing into 2020. As a junior in 2020, he earned multiple Second-Team All-America selections and was named All Big-12 despite playing just the first eight games of the season. Cosmi then opted out for the remainder of the year to focus on training for the NFL Draft.

Last year he still managed to lead the team in total first down/touchdown blocks with 25, total knockdown blocks with 28 and total intimidation/dominant blocks with 12, according to the University of Texas website. Cosmi helped block for an offense that averaged 6.36 yards per play and a Longhorn backfield that averaged 5.0 yards per rush.

Comments: A lot of what makes Cosmi different or sets him apart is his speed and agility. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein went so far as to say he moves like big tight end, even. Zierlein also noted that his play strength improved in 2020, complementing his attacking play style.

"Proportionally built left tackle prospect with above-average athleticism and solid technique," wrote Zierlein. "Has a tendency to play too mechanically, with inconsistent finish and fire. Ability to get out in space and adjust to moving targets is a big plus, but he's unlikely to get bodies pushed around as a pure drive blocker and he's not as instinctive as expected for a three-year starter. His play strength looked improved in pass protection in 2020 and he works with quality posture and punch-timing. Despite solid pass pro traits and good athleticism, he could find early trouble dealing with the diverse attacks of NFL edge rushers."

The Buccaneers are returning all of their offensive line from 2020 and took a right tackle with their first pick of the 2020 draft in Tristan Wirfs. That clearly paid off and you can never have too much depth along the offensive line. With Cosmi playing both right and left tackle in his Texas career, he'd certainly be a versatile addition for depth but with Cosmi being one of the top tackle prospects in yet another deep tackle class, it's doubtful he falls to 32 and I'd still think the Bucs have a hard time taking another tackle after investing so heavily in one last year. Stranger things have happened, though.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 6.0

The Buccaneers go offense as the rest of the draft is shaken up by a trade in the top three.
news

2021 Prospect Primer: DL Christian Barmore

Barmore has steadily been a name associated with the Buccaneers to help fortify their interior defensive line rotation.
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

The Buccaneers are returning most of their 2020 starters after a flurry of free agency moves that now bring a clearer focus to their draft needs.
news

2021 Prospect Primer: RB Travis Etienne

The dynamic running back out of Clemson will likely go in the first round but if he ends up falling, should the Bucs scoop him up?
news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 5.0

Quarterbacks continue to rise to the top of the round but the Buccaneers go in a different direction after addressing the defensive front in each of our first four mock drafts
news

2021 Prospect Primer: EDGE Gregory Rousseau

Another Miami edge rusher is an intriguing defensive prospect in this year's draft that's thought to be first-round talent.
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 6.0

With the initial wave of free agency over, draft needs are starting to come more into focus for most teams. 
news

NFL Announces 2021 Draft Festivities in Cleveland

It's not a full return to normalcy but Commissioner Roger Goodell and draft prospects will be in attendance along the shores of Lake Eerie in Cleveland for the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 Prospect Primer: RB Najee Harris

The oversized Bama back could very well be the first running back off the board and could be taken long before the Buccaneers have a shot at him. Right?
news

2021 Prospect Primer: EDGE Jaelan Phillips

The UCLA Bruin turned Miami Hurricane is an extremely athletic and long-limbed pass rusher than could bolster the Bucs' rotation on the edge.
news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 4.0

I'm sticking with defense as Scott Smith and I agree in back-to-back weeks on the Bucs' pick at No. 32.
Advertising