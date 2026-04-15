2026 Top Prospects: Wide Receiver

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Carnell Tate lined up as an outside receiver in the Buckeyes' pro-style offense. The downfield threat ranked No. 2 in the FBS with nine catches of 40-plus yards in 2025. Tate boasts outstanding awareness along the boundary and efficiency in 50-50 contested catch situations. He accumulated 1,600-plus receiving yards and 13 touchdown grabs over the previous two campaigns and the savvy route runner is effective at selling comebacks and attacking vertically, manipulating coverage. Tate runs routes with limited wasted movement and is elite at both climbing the ladder and hauling in grabs outside of his frame.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Makai Lemon primarily lined up in the slot at USC in Lincoln Riley's RPO-based system. He was awarded the Biletnikoff Award in 2025 as college football's top receiver and makes crisp cuts out of breaks. Lemon has a feel for finding the soft spot in zone and is physical after the catch, becoming the only Big Ten player with more than 500 YAC last season. The quarterback-friendly target adjusts to the football with ease. From missed tackles forced to challenging contested grabs, Lemon is a big play waiting to happen.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

For Arizona State, Jordyn Tyson lined up as the X receiver and generated a combined 136 catches, 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns over 21 games during the past two seasons. Tyson has dealt with injuries throughout his career but the twitchy athlete is as tough as they come on the field. Tyson has an understanding of how to tempo routes for maximization of out breakers and can move the chains with short-area quickness for RAC. The craftsman is sudden on underneath routes and competes at the catch space.

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion lined up both outside and in the slot in the Aggies RPO-centric system. He led the SEC in receiving touchdowns (nine) and punt return yards (456), which earned him the Paul Hornung Award as college football's most versatile player in 2025. Concepcion became the first player in program history to post a receiving touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a punt return touchdown in the same season. He is a challenge for defenders to mirror at break points with his suddenness and he effectively counters jams to push vertically. Concepcion's acceleration is evident on screens, jet sweeps and gadgets, along with his understanding of leverage against zone coverage.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana