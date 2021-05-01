5 Things to Know About the Bucs Day Two Picks

1. New Buccaneers QB ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ didn't start for most of his high school career.

When Trask made his first start in place for the injured Feleipe Franks at Florida in 2019, it was his first start since his freshman year of high school back in Manvel, Texas. Citing a better fit for his offensive scheme, Trask's high school coach went with D'Eriq King, who went onto play quarterback at Houston, as his starter. But Trask still got enough snaps to showcase his talent on a team in which 12 players signed Division I scholarships just in his graduating class, according to an ESPN article. Schools took notice and he eventually received an offer from Florida.

2. Trask was a Heisman Trophy finalist following the 2020 season.

Though the award ultimately went to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Trask finished fourth in voting after breaking all kinds of records at Florida and leading the FBS with 43 touchdown passes in 2020. He also ranked second in yards per game with an average of 356.9. That average also broke Rex Grossman's record of 354.2 at Florida back in 2001. He also broke Grossman's record for single-season yards, with Trask besting his 3,896 with a total of 4,283. Trask scored a total of 46 touchdowns on the season, adding three more rushing touchdowns to his record-setting passing total. The only Florida quarterback who ever had more total touchdowns in a single season was Tim Tebow in 2007.

3. Football runs in Trask's family.

According to an article by the Associated Press, Trask was named for Kyle Field at Texas A&M, which is where both of his parents attended college. It's also where Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans played his college ball, coincidentally enough. But names aside, Trask's grandfather, Orville, played defensive tackle for a Houston Oilers team that won the 1960 and 1961 AFL Championship.

4. ﻿Robert Hainsey﻿ was a three-year starter and two-year captain at Notre Dame.

All 34 of his starts were at right tackle at Notre Dame but he showed off his versatility at the Reese's Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Ala. this past January. It was there that the Buccaneers really took notice of Hainsey and first made contact with him. Hainsey then had a couple Zoom calls with offensive line coach Joe Gilbert and sure enough, now landed in Tampa Bay.

5. Though he's a Pittsburgh native, Hainsey attended IMG Academy here in Florida for high school.

Hainsey attended the prestigious IMG Academy for his junior and senior years of high school after receiving a call from the school to come play football for them.