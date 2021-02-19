Arians Family Foundation Fundraiser and More Super Bowl LV Footage | Carmen Catches Up

-Inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell was named to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday. Caldwell attended Middle Tennessee State and is a native of Oak Ridge, Tenn. He has been instrumental in the development of young linebacker phenom Devin White for the Buccaneers as he oversees perhaps the best linebacking tandem in the league with Lavonte David as the latter part. Caldwell played 11 seasons in the NFL for teams that include the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears. He broke into coaching with the Eagles as a defensive quality control coach in 2008 and was inside linebackers coach under Arians in Arizona from 2013-2014. The pair met back up in 2019 when he was hired again under Arians here in Tampa.