Arians Family Foundation Fundraiser and More Super Bowl LV Footage | Carmen Catches Up

No, we’re definitely still not over it.

Feb 19, 2021 at 05:03 PM
Carmen Vitali

-Head Coach Bruce Arians and his Arians Family Foundation are hosting "Cocktails with the Arians" Friday night from 6pm-8pm. Participants will be able to kick back and have a beer with the Super Bowl-winning coach while watching special performances from country superstar Blake Shelton and comedian Frank Caliendo, who Arians promises 'has him down perfect' as far as impressions go. Country singer Kane Brown will also make an appearance, along with Buccaneers players like Vita Vea, Devin White and Mike Evans, provided he has power at his home in Texas.

If you want to join in on the fun, click here.

-The Buccaneers community was saddened by the news that former wide receiver Vincent Jackson passed away this week. Former teammate and fellow wide receiver Mike Evans weighed in, tweeting, "V Jax thank you for everything I love you big bro. Praying for your family Rest in Paradise."

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht also tweeted his condolences along with a statement from the team.

-Inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell was named to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday. Caldwell attended Middle Tennessee State and is a native of Oak Ridge, Tenn. He has been instrumental in the development of young linebacker phenom Devin White for the Buccaneers as he oversees perhaps the best linebacking tandem in the league with Lavonte David as the latter part. Caldwell played 11 seasons in the NFL for teams that include the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears. He broke into coaching with the Eagles as a defensive quality control coach in 2008 and was inside linebackers coach under Arians in Arizona from 2013-2014. The pair met back up in 2019 when he was hired again under Arians here in Tampa.

Congratulations are in order on a well-deserved honor from his home state.

-Have you seen enough Super Bowl footage yet? I didn't think so. See below.

