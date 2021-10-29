Arians Stressing Discipline on Road Against Saints | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers it seems have finally turned a corner when it comes to penalties after their home win over the Chicago Bears last weekend. After incurring seven or more penalties in most of the prior games, the Bucs committed just one infraction against Chicago. That was progress that will need to continue – despite the fact that they'll be in the definition of a hostile environment.

"Yeah, that's the thing," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "We didn't do it very well on the road so far, and it's going to be loud. It's time to clean it up. The post-snap penalties, they happen, but the pre-snap [penalties] have got to be eliminated. You can't go into a game against these guys and beat yourself."

Part of that will also be no personal foul penalties. There's some, let's say, competition between these two teams and in individual matchups. I can think of one very prominent one off the top of my head. But the Bucs can't let their tempers get the better of them. They'll have to stay cool, calm and collected – no matter what the Saints throw their way.