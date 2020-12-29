Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

An Award-Worthy Half for Tom Brady & Playing to Win in Week 17 | Carmen Catches Up

Quarterback Tom Brady is up for FedEx Air Player of the Week after playing just a half of football in Week 16 and Head Coach Bruce Arians talks about his approach to Week 17.

Dec 29, 2020 at 05:00 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-12.29

-Quarterback Tom Brady was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week… again. That's his third time this season and it comes after he only played a single half of Saturday's game in Detroit. Two quarters and he racked up 348 yards passing with four touchdowns. He led five scoring drives in that span. He finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. It was a complete trouncing by the Buccaneer offense that continued into the second half with backup Blaine Gabbert taking over the reins with Brady's job done. Brady also got Mike Evans to 120 yards and a touchdown that matched his single-season career-high. Evans is gunning for 1,000 yards for his seventh straight season to start his career, which would be the most of any player in NFL history. Brady knew that and got him a heck of a lot closer.

If you want to vote for Brady to win FedEx Air Player of the Week, just click below.

-Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media on Monday where he was asked about what's next for the Buccaneers now that they've punched their ticket to the postseason. There's one game left, after all. With the Los Angeles Rams Week 16 loss, the path to the five-seed has become less muddled. But for Arians, it's not as much about the seeding as it is about pride and the Bucs' record.

"We're going to play to win," said Arians. "Eleven and five, that's very rare. To have a chance to get to 11-5, keep that seeding – we want that seeding just for pride. We don't care who we play, it's more for pride. I'd probably have to beat some guys in the head with a stick to try and get them not to play anyway. I talked to them about it before and [they said], 'I'm playing.' We're going to practice and play like everything depends on it. It's not going to be an easy game, either."

It also seems like the Bucs are getting hot at just the right time. Their trouncing of the Lions was just as much about the win as it was style points. It showed both sides of the ball have the ability to play up to their potential at the same time and that potential is off the charts. And the consistency may simply be due to continuity and a multitude of experience on the roster.

"I said it last week – it was a different aura at practice last week," said Arians. "Even with Christmas, you could feel it. You could feel the want and desire of Lavonte [David] and those guys, but you could feel the Brady's, the Gronk's (Rob Gronkowski) and A.B. (Antonio Brown) also. [Ndamukong] Suh turning it up a notch and those guys felt it. They know, 'Hey, these guys [have] been there and done it. I'm with you.' I think it's an invaluable thing to have these veteran guys who have been there and done it. It's one thing for a coach, 'Hey, I've got a couple of rings.' But, it isn't like Tom, Gronk and guys that are in the trenches with them. It's different when you're in that locker room."

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

'Throw Their Tendencies Out the Window' & What Detroit is Saying Ahead of Saturday | Carmen Catches Up

With the coaching staff shakeup in Detroit, Head Coach Bruce Arians says 'throw all their tendencies' out the window as new play callers take over.
news

Devin White's Energy & Tom Brady's 300th Game | Carmen Catches Up

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles knew just how to get Devin White fired up at halftime of last Sunday's game and Tom Brady reflects on his career as he gets set for his 300th game on Saturday.
news

Lavonte David and Devin White and Pro Bowl Snubs, Oh My! | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David was snubbed from the Pro Bowl (yet again) – but this time, he wasn't alone. 
news

A Mike Evans Christmas Surprise & What the Falcons are Saying About This Weekend's Division Matchup | Carmen Catches Up

The star wide receiver held his "Catch for Christmas" event on Tuesday, though it looked a little different from years past. Plus, what the Falcons are saying ahead of their division matchup with the Bucs in Atlanta this weekend.
news

Pro Bowl Voting Ends Thursday & Why Tristan Wirfs Should Get Yours | Carmen Catches Up

We're coming up on your last chance to vote your favorite Buccaneers into the Pro Bowl. All retweets on Twitter count for double between now and Thursday night. Plus, the Buccaneers announced the recipients of the Sixth Annual General H Norman Schwarzkopf Awards on Tuesday.
news

Lavonte David Named Finalist for Art Rooney Award & Let's Talk About Tristan Wirfs | Carmen Catches Up

David named finalist after getting his third-consecutive nomination this year and we really need to talk more about how well rookie Tristan Wirfs is playing.
news

Tom Brady's Focus Going into the Last Four Games & Honoring Mike Evans | Carmen Catches Up

Hear how the coordinators see this weekend's matchup with the Vikings along with what Tom Brady's focus is down the home stretch. Plus, an honor Mike Evans never thought he'd receive and why he's more than deserving of it.
news

Gronk Stats That Might Surprise You & a Familiar and Familial Game for Antoine Winfield Jr. | Carmen Catches Up

Tight end Rob Gronkowski says he still has a lot left to show in the final quarter of the season and rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Minnesota ties as the Vikings come to town.
news

Where the Bucs Offense Starts & Getting Back to Fundamentals | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians gave some insight into the Bucs' ground game and Ronald Jones' success so far this season, while the defense had a chance to rest and reset coming off the Bucs' Week 12 bye.
news

Call Him 'Coach' A.Q. Shipley & Tom Brady on the Chiefs | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers' backup center A.Q. Shipley will start his coaching career and what Tom Brady has to say about facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
news

Buccaneers Give Thanks by Giving Back for Thanksgiving | Carmen Catches Up

It's a special Thanksgiving edition of Carmen Catches Up, highlighting all the ways Bucs players are giving back this holiday.

Advertising