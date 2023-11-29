Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Urges Bucs to Adopt Playoff Mentality

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield says the Bucs have shrunk their margin for error considerably but can still achieve their goals if they can do what's necessary to stay alive each week during a de facto six-game playoff run

Nov 29, 2023 at 04:50 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

mayfield story

Despite losing six of their last seven games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have remained within striking distance of first place in the NFC South. The team's post-bye week struggles haven't eliminated the Buccaneers opportunity to achieve their goal of a third straight division title. What they have done, however, is erased most of the team's wiggle room when it comes to qualifying for the postseason.

For that reason, with six weeks to go in the regular season, quarterback Baker Mayfield believes his team should treat each remaining game as the one that could get them eliminated from Super Bowl contention.

"For me, my mindset right now – and it should be for the whole team – is we're in a playoff-mode mentality," said Mayfield on Wednesday as his team prepared to take on the 1-10 Carolina Panthers on Sunday. "We have to take care of business each week to move on and to get to where we want to go. It's a matter of we don't really have a lot of room [for error], there's no slack. We have to pick up the pace. We have to have a sense of urgency about it. I think now everybody realizes what is at stake. We have to win out."

At 4-7, the Buccaneers are trailing a pair of 5-6 teams in the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. While Tampa Bay players and coaches don't want to look past the task at hand, the schedule shows a trip to Atlanta next week, a home game against the Saints in Week 17 and a rematch with the Panthers in Charlotte in the regular-season capper. The Bucs also have remaining dates with the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but it is those four intra-division games that will likely swing the balance in the South.

"We have to win these division games to get to where we want to go and to get into the playoffs," said Mayfield. "It's a sense of urgency. It's a matter of guys doing all the treatment and getting everything we need to get done. Young guys stepping up and realizing that they're going to play a pivotal role in this final season push that we have. Everybody just has to be on board."

The Bucs had hoped to take control of the division early when they won three of their first four games, including a critical Week Four victory in New Orleans. What has followed has been a string of mostly competitive games where it was the opposition, and not the Buccaneers, who made the key plays at the end to get the victory. Neither the Saints nor the Falcons have seized control either – Atlanta just beat the Saints to put them under .500 and back in a first-place tie – but it's the Bucs who have slipped a bit more off the pace.

"Obviously, it's not what we had planned," he said. "But at a certain point, just look in the mirror – get your job fixed and try and elevate everyone else around you. There is no secret recipe besides doing your job at the highest level possible each game."

The Bucs have made the playoffs each of the past three seasons, beginning with a win in Super Bowl LV at the end of 2020 campaign and then following with division titles captured by records of 13-4 and 8-9 the past two years. Outside expectations for the 2023 team were not high following the retirement of Tom Brady, but inside team headquarters there was a belief the team could continue to win with regularity. That it hasn't happened may be an unpleasant surprise for some, but Mayfield knows the team can still face reality and find a way to achieve their goals.

"I think for an organization like this, I mean, guys can step into a place like this and just think it happens automatically, but we're facing a lot of struggles and adversity right now," he said. "A lot of self-inflicted things, but a lot of lessons that these young guys can learn from and say, 'Alright, this is why we're not winning these games.'

"Small things can really turn a game around. Those are the things you really have to focus on and get corrected for this playoff push."

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 29: David, Dean and Dennis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup
news

Panthers-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 13

Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns are among the Panthers defenders the Bucs will have to account for this Sunday, while Tampa Bay's defense will look to pressure a rookie quarterback and get back to creating turnovers
news

Scouting Report: Panthers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 13

A look at the Panthers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Bucs' Release Week 13 Depth Chart: Yaya Diaby Cracks Starting Lineup

The Bucs have moved rookie OLB Yaya Diaby into the starting 11 on defense on their most recent depth chart, along with other alterations at left guard, tight end, running back, cornerback and safety
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 13 across Power Rankings?
news

What's Next: Bucs Start Divisional Run with Visit from Panthers

Four of the Buccaneers' next six games are against NFC South opponents, beginning with the one-win Carolina Panthers, who will have a new head coach when they come to Raymond James Stadium in Week 13
news

Bucs Week 13 Game Against Panthers Flexed to 4:05

The Buccaneers' home game against division rival Carolina on December 3 has been flexed from its original time slot of 1:00 p.m. to a 4:05 p.m. start
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield Urges Bucs to Adopt Playoff Mentality

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield says the Bucs have shrunk their margin for error considerably but can still achieve their goals if they can do what's necessary to stay alive each week during a de facto six-game playoff run

Yaya Diaby Mic'd Up vs. the Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Watch as the rookie establishes the energy in Indy.

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 29: David, Dean and Dennis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup

Panthers-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 13

Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns are among the Panthers defenders the Bucs will have to account for this Sunday, while Tampa Bay's defense will look to pressure a rookie quarterback and get back to creating turnovers

Baker Mayfield Speaks on His Toughness, 'Mind Over Matter' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. QB Mayfield discussed finding outlets to limit sacks, staying 'locked in' at all times, and the health of his ankle.

Todd Bowles Says Baker Mayfield is Feeling Better, Expected to Play vs. Panthers | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. HC Bowles discussed the importance of 'staying together', the young players continuing to gain experience and the approach going against an interim head coach.

Scouting Report: Panthers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 13

A look at the Panthers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Mike Evans on Keeping 'Balanced' Mindset, Putting in Work vs. Panthers | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. WR Evans discussed being balanced mentally & physically and complimenting QB Baker Mayfield's run plays vs. Colts.

Shaq Barrett Discusses Arrayah Hope Foundation, Prepared for Play vs. Carolina | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. OLB Barrett discussed his 'My Cause My Cleats' Foundations he's supporting including the Arrayah Hope Foundation & Fifty50 Foundation and being prepared to play against a young quarterback.

Calijah Kancey on Playing Fundamental Football, Having a Winning Mentality | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. DL Kancey discussed putting pressure on the quarterback vs. Carolina, everyone's mindset being on the right track and OLB Yaya Diaby doing a 'great job.'

Tristan Wirfs on Finishing in Red Zone, Taking Advantage of Opportunities | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. T Wirfs discussed QB Baker Mayfield's toughness and staying on top of the run game against Carolina.

Updates: Todd Bowles Expects Baker Mayfield to Play Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Bucs Look Ahead to Division Matchup vs. Panthers, Multi-TD Mike | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses WR Mike Evans' career total of 90 receiving TDs, RB Rachaad White's 100-yard game vs. the Colts and upcoming divisional game vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Rondé Barber Examines Bucs' Play vs. Colts | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber highlights the Bucs' best plays from the Week 12  matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bucs Piecing it Together, On Hunt for Panthers | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott try to make sense of the Bucs' recent struggles, join fans in celebrating Mike Evans, and hit on such topics as the Panthers' defense, the kickoff fair catch rule and Tommy Boy

Photos: OLBs Host Birthday Bash 

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebackers as they host a Birthday Bash with the Outside Boys at AdventHealth Training Center.

Bucs' Release Week 13 Depth Chart: Yaya Diaby Cracks Starting Lineup

The Bucs have moved rookie OLB Yaya Diaby into the starting 11 on defense on their most recent depth chart, along with other alterations at left guard, tight end, running back, cornerback and safety

Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil Sensory Room Additions at Raymond James Stadium 

To spur inclusivity, two sensory rooms are now available at Raymond James Stadium

Mike Evans Got Away from Indy Defense | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Colts

WR Mike Evans scored two more touchdowns on Sunday in Indianapolis, and the plays succeeded because their design and Evans' route-running created wide windows for QB Baker Mayfield to hit

Todd Bowles on Message to Team After Game, Overall Takeaways vs. Colts | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam on the weekly radio show.
Advertising