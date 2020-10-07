Chicago Connections and Firsts for Tom Brady | Carmen Catches Up

"They're a team that's kind of built on the defensive side of the football," said Brate, who grew up in Bears country. "Their front seven is very good. They've got a bunch of good players across the board – guys who can really rush the passer and also some big guys up the middle who can stop the run. It's definitely going to be a challenge for us in a bunch of different facets. We're going to see who is going to be ready for the game on Thursday night – we might be down some people. It will be a good opportunity for a lot of guys, but obviously [they have] Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks [and Robert] Quinn as defensive linemen, so we're going to have to stop those guys if we are going to want to run or pass the ball. Schematically, they're pretty similar to some of the teams we've faced, so we're just going to have to stop their big-name players and I think we will be all right."