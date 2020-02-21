Either way, trust was born that day. Leftwich gained perspective in Pittsburgh, working for the first time as he says with a truly different and gifted quarterback in Roethlisberger. He soaked it all in and learned to speak Arians' language, too. Arians saw so much promise in Leftwich that he bugged him for the better part of two years after Leftwich retired to become a coach. His coach. Finally, Leftwich conceded.

"I always say the joke I was struggling on the golf course, but it wasn't that," laughed Leftwich. "It was more about who [Arians] was. I knew that if I were to get into coaching, there were very few people that could lead me to it because I didn't have a perspective of what it was. Even though when I was a backup in Pittsburgh, I did a lot of things that a coach would do, I never saw myself as a coach.

"He called me, and it was more matter of fact. He would always say hey man, you'd be a hell of a coach. You should think about it. This time, it was something different. And maybe I was just ready."