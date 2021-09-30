Brady: 'They Know I Want to Kick Their Butt' and How Gronk is Giving You the Chance to Be at the Game | Carmen Catches Up

-Quarterback Tom Brady is experiencing another first this weekend – facing his former team. The New England Patriots are the only team in the league Brady has never played (or beaten) for that matter. He aims to do both this weekend. Given his two decades of experience in New England, he's more than familiar with the inner workings of the organization and many of the players he's going to face this weekend.

"He's a great coach, obviously a great coach," Brady said. "[He] has everyone prepared, does a great job of that. Obviously, I've said before, [he] taught me a lot. He was a great mentor for me for a long time and I really enjoyed my time in New England. But at the same time, I'm super excited about what we've done here. I've got a great group of coaches here, an amazing group of guys that still motivate me and inspire me to be the best I can be for this team and this organization. The last 18 months have been very fulfilling in a lot of different ways and I love my football experience here, as well. I've been very blessed. I went [to] high school football, where I fell in love with [football]. I went to Michigan, which was amazing for me – had its challenges but I learned a lot. The 20 years in New England were incredible. I learned a lot. Coming down here for a year-and-a-half I've learned a lot. I have nothing but incredible thoughts, memories, emotions towards all of the kinds of football experiences I've had. That's obviously one that was the longest and I still have a lot of great friends there, but they know I want to kick their butt this week. They'll know exactly how I'm feeling once I'm out there."